OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — As West Michigan observes Memorial Day Monday, many boaters will be hitting the lake this weekend, possibly for the first time this season. Boating can be fun, but it can also be dangerous. According to a report from the U.S. Coast Guard, there were 159 recreational boating crashes in Michigan in 2020, resulting in injuries to 74 people. Twenty-nine of those were fatal, with a total of 31 people dying.

