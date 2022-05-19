ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Rapper Lil Meech accused of stealing luxury watches in Miami

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fTQSG_0fj2NvEc00

MIAMI — Rapper-actor Lil Meech, a protege of hip-hop star 50 Cent, is accused of being involved in a scheme to steal watches worth hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of watches, authorities said.

The 22-year-old musician, whose real name is Demetrius Edward Flenory Jr., was arrested on Saturday and charged with two counts of first-degree grand theft and a separate count of organized fraud, according to Miami-Dade County online court records.

Authorities said Flenory did not honor an agreement to make a $200,000 payment for one watch, the Miami Herald reported. Police said that Flenory convinced a Miami jeweler to loan him a $275,000 Richard Mille Roberto Mancini watch on consignment before trading it to another jeweler, the newspaper reported.

Police said Flenory was able to obtain the watch by saying he needed it for a GQ photo shoot, according to the Herald.

TMZ also reported on the alleged theft.

Police said that on Feb. 4, Flenory visited Haimov Jewelers in Miami on Feb. 4, the Herald reported. Store owner Moshe Haimov agreed to sell him the Richard Mille watch if he traded his $80,000 platinum Rolex and made $100,000 payments in March and April, according to the newspaper.

Flenory went to the store on Feb. 14 and asked Haimov to repair the watch he was buying because it was missing some stones, the Herald reported. Haimov also agreed to loan Flenory a $350,000 Mexico edition of the Richard Mille watch on consignment, according to the newspaper.

Police said Flenory failed to pay the balance on the watch and never returned it, TMZ reported.

Two weeks later, Flenory allegedly visited a jeweler at Timepiece Trading and asked for an assessment of the watch’s value, the Herald reported. That jeweler then agreed to trade a Richard Mille Yohan Blake edition watch to Flenory for the watch he borrowed on consignment, according to the newspaper.

Flenory was chosen in 2021 by 50 Cent -- whose real name is Curtis Jackson -- to star as his father, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory in the Starz “BMF” series, TMZ reported. Da’Vinchi played the role of Flenory Jr.’s younger brother, “Southwest T,” WSVN-TV reported.

The elder Flenory, a drug kingpin and founder of the Black Mafia Family drug syndicate in Detroit during the 1980s, was sentenced to 30 years in 2008 for laundering drug money through BMF Entertainment, the Herald reported. His sentence was reduced by three years in 2021.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Thrillist

15 Old-School Restaurants in Miami for a Classic Night Out

If you’ve lived in Miami long enough, there’s probably a CVS standing over a restaurant you once loved. Such is the pace of progress in the Magic City, where names like Tobacco Road, Fox’s, S&S Diner, and Rascal House evoke waves of head-shaking nostalgia. This city is...
MIAMI, FL
HipHopDX.com

Travis Scott Being Sued For 2019 Stampede At Rolling Loud Miami

Miami, FL – Travis Scott has found himself in yet another legal battle. The Cactus Jack head, who remains in deep legal turmoil from last November’s Astroworld tragedy that left 10 dead and hundreds injured, is now being sued by a Rolling Loud Miami concertgoer who claimed Scott’s set in 2019 caused a stampede that led to her broken leg.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Ranked: The 6 most iconic Miami legends

Celebrate Miami legends who have made an impact on pop culture or society in the city in one way or another. Miami is one of the most incredible cities in the world and has been home to some of the biggest superstars and Miami legends, both real and fictional. Check...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Fox's Sherron Inn to Be Revived This Summer

For seven decades, Fox's Sherron Inn served drinks and good grub to the people of Miami. In July 2015, the lounge, equally famous for its fried chicken and red Naugahyde booths, closed its doors to make way for a mixed-use building. Now, seven years later, Chris Hudnall and Randy Alonso...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
calleochonews.com

If you are living in Miami you can count on these 10 things

Living in Miami is an incredibly unique experience, full of some wonderful experiences. Living in Miami is a dream for thousands of people who are currently either enjoying this experience or working to make their dream come true. It’s an incredible place to call home, full of opportunity and excitement, as well as tons of facilities and opportunities.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Mille
Person
Roberto Mancini
Person
Curtis Jackson
NBC Miami

At Least 1 Injured at Scene of Police-Involved Shooting in Miami

At least one person was injured at the scene of a police-involved shooting in Miami Tuesday, officials said. The incident happened in the area of Northwest 2nd Avenue and 64th Street in Little Haiti, Miami Police officials said. Miami Fire Rescue officials said one person was taken to Jackson Memorial...
MIAMI, FL
newsakmi.com

Israel’s El Al Will Move Its US Head Office To Miami

Israeli flag carrier El Al has announced that it will relocate its US head office from New York to Miami. The new head office will be located in a Miami building owned by Kenny Rozenberg, the airline’s controlling shareholder. The change was reported as part of the airline’s first-quarter...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Detroit#The Watch#The Miami Herald#Rolex
wlrn.org

'Hotel Scarface': drugs, disco, and debauchery

One of Miami’s most iconic hotels today was once party central for the cocaine cowboys. in the 1980s The Mutiny Hotel became the central base for the cocaine industry. That hotel is the main character in Roben Farzad’s book, ‘Hotel Scarface: Where Cocaine Cowboys Partied and Plotted to Control Miami,’ which is also this month’s Sundial Book Club pick.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami PD: 2 transported after police-involved shooting in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police have confirmed that two people were transported to the hospital after they were hurt in an officer-involved shooting. Just before 5 p.m., Tuesday, Miami Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to a domestic call in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami. “At 4:50...
MIAMI, FL
Bay News 9

McDonald’s workers plan strike throughout Florida

TAMPA, Fla. – McDonald’s workers in three Florida cities are planning to walk off the job on Monday, joining a nationwide wave of strikes at fast-food restaurants. McDonald’s workers are striking at three locations in Florida. Workers will go on strike at 10:45 a.m. at the location...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Click10.com

Miami-Dade County pays $4 million for care of girl with severed spine

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County has agreed to pay a record $4 million for the care of a girl whose spinal cord was severed in a crash with a police cruiser. As Hurricane Matthew approached nearly six years ago, Miami-Dade police K-9 officer Daniel Escarra was speeding into the intersection of Northwest 57th Avenue and West Flagler Street while it had non-working stoplights, the Miami Herald reports.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
goworldtravel.com

Escaping Miami International Airport…To Get to Communist Cuba

“Well, I guess we’re going to all make it to Cuba after all,” I said to Matt. “Don’t bet on it yet,” he replied. If I had gone to Havana with a few American colleagues recently, just getting there would have been something like the account I am about to give: a drama-filled day.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man Accused Of Pointing Gun At South Miami Winn Dixie Worker, Stealing Steaks, Arrested

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of pointing a gun at a Winn-Dixie employee in South Miami and stealing more than $160 in steaks has been arrested. Nicholas Marino was taken into custody Saturday in Overtown by Miami police. He is charged with armed robbery. He is accused of robbing the store in the 5800 block of S.W. 73rd St last March. Surveillance video shows a man walking down an aisle before stealing more than 20 rib-eye and T-bone steaks. In addition to pointing a gun at an employee on the way out, he also pointed it at a customer. Police said there was a warrant for Marino in Charleston, South Carolina. They added that he had been arrested for theft in Hialeah and there are two cases of previous shoplifting in Coral Gables.
MIAMI, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
96K+
Followers
107K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy