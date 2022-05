The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to gain some ground on the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, but their latest injury update could make that goal more difficult to accomplish. The Cardinals were dealt some unfortunate injury blows, both to the starting rotation and the outfield. According to an announcement from the team, starting pitcher Steven Matz and outfielder Dylan Carlson are both set for stints on the Injured List.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO