Montgomery County will up its contribution to its self-funded insurance program in 2023 to help offset rising medical costs including the impact of employee’s dependents. According to Budget Officer Amanda Carter, since she has been at the county, that amount has increased each year about 5 percent to keep up with the rising medical and prescription costs. However, the cause of the increase is mostly due to employee dependents.

