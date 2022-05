WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, May 22, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Camp Road for a burglary in progress. Prior to deputies arriving at the residence, the caller informed them that the owner of the residence was in the hospital and no one was supposed to be in the home.

