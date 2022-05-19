Remembering Jody Cash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is searching for two people accused of using a credit card that was stolen out of a truck in the Reidland. On May 10, a man reported to the sheriff's office that his truck had been broken into and his wallet was stolen. There was a credit card inside the wallet, which the sheriff's office says was used at the Walmart on Irvin Cobb Drive after the theft.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO