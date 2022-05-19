Remembering Jody Cash

PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 48-year-old man who has been reported missing in Paducah. Police say John D. Vaught was last seen wearing light blue jeans; boots; a gray, short-sleeved, button-up collared shirt; and a black hat. He's 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police says Vaught also has a tattoo of the word "faith" on the left side of his neck.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Texas man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of murder in a shooting that claimed two lives in McCracken County in 2020. In addition to the murder charges, McCracken County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jamie Mills says Mykwenze Cox pleaded guilty to charges of robbery, burglary, tampering with physical evidence and being a felon in possession of a handgun.
CARBONDALE, IL — A pedestrian who was struck by a train in Carbondale, Illinois, has been taken to a hospital in St. Louis for treatment of life-threatening injuries, the Carbondale Police Department says. The person was stuck on the railroad tracks between 400 block of North Washington Street and...
PADUCAH — A Paducah man is charged with first-degree assault after police say he stabbed a man in the chest. The Paducah Police Department says 49-year-old Brian Ross allegedly stabbed a man in the chest on Thurman Street Friday night. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Eulah Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night at an apartment complex. The shooting on South Spring Street left one person dead and another injured, the Southeast Missourian reports. The newspaper reports that police are filing first-degree murder and...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is searching for two people accused of using a credit card that was stolen out of a truck in the Reidland. On May 10, a man reported to the sheriff's office that his truck had been broken into and his wallet was stolen. There was a credit card inside the wallet, which the sheriff's office says was used at the Walmart on Irvin Cobb Drive after the theft.
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a man wanted on multiple charges after he allegedly fired a gun in the 1200 block of South 5th Street Monday morning. Police say 54-year-old Michael Glasper of Paducah is accused of pointing a handgun at a woman during an argument on South 5th Street. The woman told officers there was a struggle, and the gun discharged.
CARBONDALE, IL — Do you have questions for your local law enforcement agency? A program in Carbondale, Illinois, is offering residents an opportunity to ask those questions in “a judgement-free environment.”. The city of Carbondale and the Carbondale Police Department are accepting applications for the city’s 5-On-5 Community...
METROPOLIS, IL — A man was arrested over the weekend in Metropolis, Illinois, after police say he intentionally spilled coffee and threw a biscuit at someone inside the Metropolis McDonald's because his order was "screwed up." The Metropolis Police Department says officers were called to the McDonald's Saturday because...
PADUCAH, KY -- After three successful seasons guiding the Marshall County Lady Marshals, head coach Aaron Beth announced on Monday afternoon that he would be stepping down as head coach. "I have spent the last 28 years coaching basketball with both the girls and boys programs," Beth said in a...
PADUCAH- The BUILD Grant, upcoming fiscal year budget, and helping Mayfield with tornado recovery were just a few of the agenda items for Tuesday's Paducah City Commission meeting. City leaders had the first reading of an ordinance to allow Paducah's building inspectors to go to Mayfield to inspect buildings, as a way to help with the tornado recovery process.
PADUCAH, Ky. - Paducah Country Club played host to the Independence Bank West Kentucky Junior Championship on Sunday. Marshall County's Trey Wall won the boys 16-18 division in a two-hole playoff against St. Mary's Aidan Hahn, after the two shot +4. In the girls 16-18 division, McCracken County's Madison Glisson...
WEST KENTUCKY — Nearly six months after the December tornado outbreak, survivors tell us the mental toll is extreme. Help is available through long-term recovery groups and the Kentucky Dream Center. There's a crisis line, support groups, and a camp for kids. There's a message each wants to send...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A section of Old Mayfield Road in McCracken County is closed until further notice because of structural issue making a bridge along that roadway unsafe, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The road is closed at the Bottom Ditch Bridge at mile point 2.531 because an...
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to upgrade heavily trafficked intersection. New changes are coming to a busy intersection in Murray, Kentucky. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is improving the five points intersection, and they want the public’s input. They held a public information meeting Tuesday evening from 4:30 to 7 PM They’re holding a public information meeting.
CARBONDALE, IL — In an effort to improve safety, the city of Carbondale, Illinois, has asked Southern Illinois University to research gun violence in the community and the conditions or behaviors driving it. The city says an important piece of the puzzle is to understand Carbondale residents’ knowledge of...
