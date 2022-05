Homewood trustees will have an opportunity on Tuesday to take a preliminary step toward redeveloping the village hall parking lot. The move comes two weeks after trustees approved the purchase of another downtown site at 2066 Ridge Road to make it available for redevelopment.At the regular meeting Tuesday, May 24, trustees will consider a measure to invite alternate bids and proposals for the sale and development of the parking lot property at 2024 Chestnut Road, a required step before entering into an agreement with developer HCF Homewood.

