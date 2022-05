PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Red Flag Warnings continue for southeast Arizona on Tuesday with sustained winds in the 20 mph range and peak wind gusts in eastern Arizona in the 40s. As the wind dies down, we’ll start to warm up over the next couple of days. As a result, an Ozone Advisory has been issued for central Arizona on Wednesday as surface ozone levels may approach the unhealthy range. We’ll likely have to deal with the Ozone Advisory the rest of the week.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO