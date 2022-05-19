ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Five Ohio State Coaches Receive Contract Extensions

By Anthony Mitchell
WHIZ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a big day for Ohio State coaches as five have received contract extensions. First, the Buckeyes will be extending Ohio State Football Head Coach Ryan Day. The extension makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. His annual salary will increase and he will...

whiznews.com

WHIZ

Muskingum University Names Broderick As New Women’s Basketball Coach

NEW CONCORD, OH- The Muskingum University Muskies has announced the hiring of Kelly Broderick as their new women’s basketball coach, according to a press release from the university. Previously, she was the coach at Medaille College in Buffalo, New York. Before her stint at Medaille, she spent two years...
NEW CONCORD, OH
WHIZ

Local High School Sports Scoreboard

Here’s a look at our Local High School Sports Scores from May 23rd:. Andrew Nemec pitched pitched a complete game in the win for the Blue Aces. Hannah Bendle hit a walk-off home run in the Muskies late regular-season win over Watkins Memorial.
GRANVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Veteran’s Banner Project Delay

There’s been a delay in the Veteran Banner Project in downtown Zanesville. Veteran’s Appreciation Council Member Becky Joseph said the original plan was for all the banners to be in place by Memorial Day, however she said due to unforeseen circumstances with materials need for the project the placement will be delayed for up to one week.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

City Continues Toward Establishing Confluence Park

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The city of Zanesville has taken another step toward finishing the Confluence Park Improvement Project. The city acquired much of the land for the park at the confluence of the Licking and Muskingum Rivers from the Muskingum County Community Foundation. The city then submitted a grant application to the Ohio Public Works Commission with the intent of turning it into a green space.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Symothress Proctor Jr.

Symothress “Chico” Proctor, Jr., 64, of Zanesville, died at 9:26 P.M. on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room. He was born December 2, 1957, in Nuremberg, Germany, to the late Symothress and Delores Proctor, Sr. He served in the United States Marines and had worked for Auto Zone and was still employed with Fanatics.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Gildow Funeral Arrangements Set

Funeral arrangements are set for Zanesville City Councilwoman Ann Gildow who passed away over the weekend after a challenging fight with breast cancer. Friends may call from 10am to 2pm, Saturday May 28 at the Hillis, Combs and Nestor Funeral Home on Forest Avenue. Services to celebrate Gildow’s life will follow at 2pm, with Conrad Wolf officiating.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Zane Trace Players Receive Straker Grant To Renovate

ZANESVILLE, Ohio The Zane Trace Player’s have received a grant from the JW and MH Straker Foundation. The $45,460 grant will go towards renovations of their building, the Renner theater. The President of the Zane Trace Players, Rich Tolliver says that grant was much needed and they are grateful.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Richard G. Shuster

Richard G. Shuster, 72 of Chandlersville, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2022, while surrounded by his loving family at Genesis Hospital. Rich was born on March 29, 1950 in Zanesville. He is the son of Wava (Hartman) Shuster and the late Howard Shuster. Rich worked in maintenance at the Ohio Ferro Alloy until it’s closing, and went on to retire as the Maintenance Supervisor for West Muskingum Schools. Rich loved to spend time at Flea Markets, he loved going to Crenos and McMillen Tire Service, and he was very proud of his knife collection. However, the thing Rich was most proud of was his family.
CHANDLERSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

ODOT Announces Construction Closures

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As the Interstate 70 reconstruction project continues through downtown Zanesville, the Ohio Department of Transportation remains busy with various other road projects throughout the area. Ohio Department of Transportation District 5 Public Information Officer Morgan Overbey announced some upcoming closures that will affect I-70 and State...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Meet Kamie, K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center always has a furry friend in need of a forever friend. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid has introduced us to many friendly and adorable dogs but none as special as Kamie. “Today we have Kamie. She came in as...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

John A. Willis

John A. Willis, born November 24, 1949, passed away on May 20th, 2022, at his home. John is Survived by his wife Donna of 21 years. He is also Survived by his daughters Mickie Abele, Jonnie (John) Stricker, Mary Jane (Jon) Frost, Stepson Jim (Tina) Auber, and Stepdaughter Kandice (Brian) Reid. John has 14 Grandkids and 13 Great Grandkids and he is also survived by his Brother Robert C, (Peggy) Willis, Sister Patty Reed, and several Nieces and Nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved Pets MemMe and Buddy.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

United Way of MPM Hires New Resource Development Director

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The United Way of Muskingum Perry and Morgan Counties has a new Resource Development Director who will replace Kyle Dunn. Tierney Ford, who left her role at Park National Bank, began her new position last Wednesday and is excited to join an organization that gives back to the community.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

May is Stroke Awareness Month

Every 40 seconds someone experiences a stroke. May is stroke awareness month and the Genesis stroke department is doing what they can to prevent it. High blood pressure is the number one cause of stroke and preventing it is the easiest way to avoid a stroke. An ischemic stroke is...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Marvin Madinger

Marvin C. Madinger went home to be with the good lord on May 19, 2022. He was a hard working, strong man with a deep love for his family. He spent many years working at Black’s Springs as a spring fabricator and welder. He took great pride in his work and providing for his family. He was a man with a tough exterior and a deeply warm heart. He enjoyed hunting and good country music. He also rode as a mounted deputy with the Muskingum County Sheriff Department. He was proceeded in death by his parents Clarence & Georgia Madinger, five brothers Robert, Albert, Donald, Frank & Gilbert, one sister Phyllis and his son Gregory. He leaves behind to cherish his memory one daughter Michelle (Michael) Simpson, grandchildren Javier, Zyon and Yazmen Rush, Great grandchildren Liam and Noelle. The mother of his children Shirley Stettler, special niece Lisa Lamp and nephew David Madinger as well as host of others. Calling hours will be held Sunday May 22, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held Monday May 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. with visitation 1 hour prior to service with Rev. Clifton R. Kilpatrick officiating. Burial will be in Mount Sterling Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fraternal Order of Police Zane Lodge #5.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Temple Fire Victims Find New Business Location

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Competitive Staffing Solutions and Competitive Logistics and Carrier Services are a husband and wife team that saw their businesses destroyed by January’s Masonic Temple fire but they persevered and recently moved into their permanent location at 969 Linden Avenue. Corey Worden owns Competitive Logistics and...
ZANESVILLE, OH

