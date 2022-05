Campfires, forestry, swimming and hiking. A camp put on by the Ohio Forestry Association Foundation has that and more available. Camp Canopy is for high school students from incoming freshman all the way up to graduating seniors. Some of those that have attended the camp have taken their interest for forestry and wildlife into careers in natural resources, like co-director Jeremy Scherf who attended the camp when he was in high school.

CARROLL COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO