GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do you have a recalled Jif product? If you do, the company is walking you through the process of getting reimbursed. We are committed to reimbursing consumers with impacted products. Given the unprecedented volume of consumer inquiries we are receiving, our call center line wait time has been much longer than normal. To help support consumers in a more efficient manner, we have launched a form for consumers can complete a JIF RECALL FORM. Here consumers provide their contact information and product details to coordinate appropriate reimbursement.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO