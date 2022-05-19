ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

SAMMY BLAIS BACK ON THE ICE FOR NEW YORK

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Rangers forward Sammy Blais was seen on the ice working with the team's skills coach before regular practice. Blais was injured on a play against New Jersey Devils' defenseman P.K. Subban back...

markerzone.com

NEW YORK HIGHLIGHTS LOUD RANGERS FAN IN RALEIGH, RESPONSE SHOWS SAME FAN GETTING BOOTED (VIDEOS)

For as hard as the Carolina Hurricanes tried to pack the PNC Arena in Raleigh with their own fans for game one of their second round series against the New York Rangers, Rangers fans were able to get into the building. The Hurricanes set up their ticketing system so that any tickets purchased using a credit card with a postal code outside the immediate area would be automatically refunded. There were some blue jerseys in the audience anyway, including one the New York Rangers Twitter account decided to highlight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Philadelphia Flyers Hold Pick No. 5 In The 2022 NHL Draft

The Philadelphia Flyers will select fifth overall in the upcoming NHL Draft in Montreal this July 7th-8th. The 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal is seven weeks away with the Philadelphia Flyers holding the fifth overall selection in the first round. The host Canadiens drew the biggest headlines at the May...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Senators’ 2022 Draft Targets: Joakim Kemell

With the draft lottery complete and the draft still roughly three months away, the debate as to who the Ottawa Senators will select with the seventh overall selection has ramped up significantly. Over 20 prospects have been pegged for a top-10 selection, and those names are still shifting as several players are still competing in league playoffs or international tournaments. That makes this year’s draft more unpredictable than most, and it’s anyone’s guess as to who the Senators end up with.
NHL
markerzone.com

BRADY TKACHUK IS HAVING AN ABSOLUTE BLAST AT SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME

The Tkachuks are a true treasure of the sport of hockey & the NHL. With brother Matthew playing in the Battle of Alberta, Brady Tkachuk, along with the rest of the family, wouldn't possibly miss it. I can only imagine the two of them game prepping with their dad, Keith Tkachuk. But Brady is letter ‘er rip & it makes for great content:
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Daniil Orlov – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Sakhalinskiye Akuly (MHL) Daniil Orlov is a Russian defender with above-average defensive instincts who uses his size well to shut down opposing players. His shot is nothing to write home about, but his skating is quite impressive, especially for a player of his size. He is excellent at...
NHL
markerzone.com

DALLAS STARS HEAD COACH STEPS DOWN, ASSISTANTS WON'T BE RETURNING EITHER

Reported by Kevin Weekes, Rick Bowness will not be returning to coach the Dallas Stars even though the team overachieved by most standards under his tenure. This isn't really surprising nor unsurprising. While the Stars reached the Stanley Cup Final & almost upset the Calgary Flames after barely making the playoffs, it appeared as though the team played very hard under Rick Bowness. Blocking shots, forechecking, anything it took to win, they just fell short. After going 89-62-25 as the Stars' bench boss, it is clear Dallas' GM Jim Nill believes a new voice is needed. Although, with this team I'm not sure what the expectation from management is of their head coach:
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Wild 2021-22 Player Report Card: Kevin Fiala

With the Minnesota Wild’s top line receiving their season grades, it’s time to move on to the second line. First up, will be the second-leading scorer on the team, Kevin Fiala. He had a very up and down season with spurts of great play and then bouts of below-average play. Towards the second half of the season, however, it seemed like he flipped a switch and started scoring in bunches.
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL RATINGS UP DESPITE SCHEDULING WOES

The NHL's move from NBC Sports to ESPN and TNT seems to have been an incredibly smart decision. At the time the television contract was up in the United States, TV rights essentially became a bidding war. The NHL was obviously going to accept the most lucrative deal. ESPN won...
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL ANNOUNCES KING CLANCY MEMORIAL TROPHY NOMINEES

On Friday, the National Hockey League announced the three nominees for the 2021-22 King Clancy Memorial Trophy. For those who don't know, the King Clancy Memorial Trophy is given out annually to "a player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and who has made a significant humanitarian contribution to his community."
NHL
markerzone.com

COLTON SCORES GAME-WINNER WITH SECONDS TO SPARE; LIGHTNING TAKE 2-0 SERIES LEAD

The Tampa Bay Lightning looked to take a 2-0 series lead on Thursday night against the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of their second round series. Throughout the game, the Lightning had four players go down hurt after blocking a shot. Those players were Erik Cernak, Mikhail Sergachev, Steven Stamkos and Brandon Hagel. Fortunately for head coach Jon Cooper, all four players returned to the game.
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

HERE ARE THE DATES NHL AWARD WINNERS WILL BE ANNOUNCED

Yesterday, the National Hockey League announced the dates which the 2022 awards will be handed out. Seven of the awards will be handed out between June 1st and June 7th during the Conference Finals. Those seven awards are: Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, Jack Adams Award, Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award, Frank J. Selke Trophy, Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, King Clancy Memorial Trophy.
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

ARE FENWAY SPORTS GROUP & RON HEXTALL DESTINED FOR A SPLIT?

The Curse of the Great Bambino, an 86 year championship drought for the Boston Red Sox, is without argument the single greatest such curse in sports. Its infamy & notoriety emboldened in sports legend, the 2004 Red Sox finally broke free from its grip. The Sox swept the St. Louis Cardinals in four straight to earn the club's first championship since 1918. Since then, they've secured three additional World Series Championships. So after 86 years of zero success, what changed?
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Texas Rangers release former All-Star

A former MLB All-Star is available and looking for work. The Texas Rangers on Thursday released Matt Carpenter. The three-time All-Star started his minor league season slowly, but he had come on in May. Carpenter had six home runs and a .991 OPS in Triple-A when the Rangers let him go.
ARLINGTON, TX
markerzone.com

DARNELL NURSE REPORTEDLY BATTLING CORE INJURY

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse is playing through a core injury that will likely result in surgery this offseason. There was plenty of chatter that the Oilers defenceman didn't look like himself throughout the playoffs, and this tidbit explains why. It is an unfortunate situation for Jay Woodcroft's squad, as Leon Draisaitl is also playing through a high ankle sprain. No excuses will be made from their group, however, as every team year after year has to take their lumps and bruises in the playoffs, and it is appearing to be no different for the Oilers.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

2022 NHL Draft’s Top 10 Swedish Prospects

The 2022 NHL Draft is once again stocked with Swedish prospects posed to make a difference. From Jonathan Lekkerimäki, who is projected to be a top-10 pick, to goaltender Hugo Hävelid, who is one of the top-ranked goaltenders in the draft, Sweden continues to pump out top prospects year after year.
NHL
NHL

Poile Addresses State of Predators Franchise as Offseason Arrives

Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile discusses the 2021-22 season and looks ahead to 2022-23. Two Mondays ago, the Nashville Predators were left with an empty feeling. So, as the sun came up the morning after they were swept by the Colorado Avalanche in the opening round of the Stanley...
NASHVILLE, TN

