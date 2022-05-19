Clear Lake track and field team sendoff to State Tournament

WASHINGTON, DC – Rochester is getting $5 million in federal funding for improvements to Soldiers Field Park. The money was announced Tuesday by U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith. The $5 million will allow Rochester to expand recreational activities at Soldiers Field Park, adding recreational features prioritized by the local communities that include a lap pool, diving pool, toddler pool, splash area, and bathhouse/locker facilities, and provide an inclusive playground, trail connections, and a picnic shelter.
