Clear Lake track and field team sendoff to State Tournament

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man has been arrested for mugging a woman in Mason City. Court documents state it happened around 7:30 am Monday. Phillip John Melby, 36 of Mason City, is accused of grabbing his victim by the shoulders, putting his arm around her neck, and pushing her face into the ground after they fell. Investigators say it happened in the 700 block of North Federal Avenue and Melby took the woman’s purse and ran away.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO