Clear Lake, IA

Clear Lake track and field team sendoff to State Tournament

KIMT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clear Lake track and field team...

www.kimt.com

KIMT

Feasibility study underway for proposed Surf District hotel

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - During live events at the Surf Ballroom, the surrounding Surf District neighborhood sees quite a bit of traffic. With two restaurants opening up this year, a hotel could soon be in the works. A feasibility study is underway to determine if a boutique-style hotel would fit...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KIMT

Rochester gets $5 million for Soldiers Field Park improvements

WASHINGTON, DC – Rochester is getting $5 million in federal funding for improvements to Soldiers Field Park. The money was announced Tuesday by U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith. The $5 million will allow Rochester to expand recreational activities at Soldiers Field Park, adding recreational features prioritized by the local communities that include a lap pool, diving pool, toddler pool, splash area, and bathhouse/locker facilities, and provide an inclusive playground, trail connections, and a picnic shelter.
ROCHESTER, NY
KIMT

Mason City man accused of Monday morning mugging

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man has been arrested for mugging a woman in Mason City. Court documents state it happened around 7:30 am Monday. Phillip John Melby, 36 of Mason City, is accused of grabbing his victim by the shoulders, putting his arm around her neck, and pushing her face into the ground after they fell. Investigators say it happened in the 700 block of North Federal Avenue and Melby took the woman’s purse and ran away.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Clear Lake woman gets probation for meth and pot

MASON CITY, Iowa – Methamphetamine and marijuana mean probation for a Clear Lake woman. Denise Marie Back, 60, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana-3rd or subsequent offense. Law enforcement says it...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KIMT

Winter activity trailer unveiled in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Winter may be gone for the year but it’s not forgotten with the unveiling of the “Thrive Outside” Winter Activity Trailer. A ribbon-cutting for the trailer was held Saturday at Rochester Community and Technical College. Members of Leadership Greater Rochester (LGR) gathered with Mayor Kim Norton and project sponsors to celebrate the creation of a trailer containing an array of winter equipment, including sleds, snowshoes, broomball sets, and a portable fire pit.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Long-time Rochester McDonald's employee honored for years of service

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A Rochester McDonald's employee was honored on Monday for her 21 years of service. 69-year-old Rita Roles has been working at the restaurant's Bandel Road location since 2001. She started working for McDonald's to spend more time with her family. Roles was selected by a customer named Sara...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Mitchell Co. authorities ID man killed in weekend crash

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa. - Authorities in Mitchell County have identified a man killed in a weekend traffic accident. The sheriff’s office said Jason Huisman, 37, of Stacyville, was traveling south on Quail Ave. and 440th St. when his vehicle entered the ditch and rolled. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Road construction projects to start Monday in Dodge and Fillmore counties

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Two road construction projects are scheduled to start Monday in southeastern Minnesota. Weather permitting, two years of work will begin on Highway 57 in Kasson. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says it will include the reconstruction of Highway 57 in Kasson from Veterans Memorial Highway/Dodge County Road 34 to 11th Street NE, construction of a roundabout at Highway 57 and Veterans Memorial Highway/Dodge County Road 34, and construction of a mini roundabout at Highway 57 and Main Street.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Rochester Police Department announces return of Safe City Nights

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tuesday the Rochester Police Department announced the dates and locations of Safe City Night – a series of community events where residents can meet the cops who keep the streets safe. The event first started in 2019 as a way for first responders to get to...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Final teen defendant sentenced for double-stabbing in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A final sentence is handed down for a double-stabbing in Mason City. David Daniel Gordon, 18 of Belmond, was ordered Monday to spend 10 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and willful injury for an incident on April 1, 2021, where two people were stabbed.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

8 shell casings located after Saturday shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Eight shell casings were located after a reported shooting Saturday afternoon. The report came from the 1500 block of 10th St. SE. when a person saw a subject driving westbound on 10th St. and shooting out the window. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester Pride sees large attendance after multi-year break

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Crowds took to Soldiers Field Park this weekend to show support for the LGBTQ+ community during Rochester pride. It's been three years since Rochester pride took place in The Med City. After back-to-back Covid cancellations people turned out in droves to take part in its return at Rochester's...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

The growler is freed: local MN brewery reacts to new bill

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A piece of legislation is expanding opportunities for Minnesota breweries. Governor Walz signed the "Free the Growler" bill into law Sunday. Owner of Rochester's Little Thistle Brewing Dawn Finnie said the bill is a huge step forward for breweries. Before the passing of this bill, Minnesota was...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Four voting locations in Rochester changing for Tuesday's primaries

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Some polling locations in Rochester have changed for the Special Congressional Election primaries on Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 am until 8 pm and the winners of the primaries will compete on August 9 to replace the late Jim Hagedorn at U.S. Representative for Minnesota’s First Congressional District.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Mower County collision injures two people

RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Mower County injures two people. It happened around 5:30 pm Saturday at the intersection of Highway 63 and 280th Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says Rebekah Priscilla Adams, 42 of Rochester, was driving north when she collided in the intersection with the eastbound vehicle driven by a 17-year-old male.
MOWER COUNTY, MN

