Dockhounds pummel Explorers for series win

By JAKE JONES
 6 days ago

Sioux City, IA (May 18th, 2021) — The Lake Country DockHounds used rallies early and often to down the Sioux City Explorers on Wednesday night, 9-2.

Lake Country got things going early on with TJ Bennett chasing home an Aaron Takacs lead off walk with a double in the top of the first. A Wilfredo Gimenez solo home run in the second pushed the DockHounds lead to 2-0.

Lake Country added another pair of runs in the top of the fourth as Lamar Briggs drove in a pair with a single after a passed ball put runners at second and third with two outs, making it 4-0 Lake Country.

The Explorers offense briefly came to life in the fourth when Chase Harris doubled to bring home Blake Tiberi who reached on a lead off walk, cutting the deficit to 4-1.

But Lake Country immediately responded with a two run fifth with a pair of runs scoring on infield singles from Gabriel Noriega and Blake Berry making it a five run cushion, 6-1.

That cushion was more than enough for DockHounds starter Jesse Remington (1-1) who allowed only a single run over seven innings to earn the win. He allowed six hits and four walks but punched out six. The X’s got the lead off man aboard in the first five consecutive innings but could only come away with the single run.

Zach Hedges (0-1) was handed the loss in his season debut. He went four and a third, surrendering six runs, five of which were earned on six hits with three walks and a pair of strikeouts.

The DockHounds added three more in the eighth, mainly off a Wilfredo Gimenez two run single. Gimenez has been a force in the series as through the first two games he is 6-7 with a home run, two doubles, five RBI and four runs scored.

Sioux City tacked on a run in the ninth on a Cordell Dunn RBI single, his first hit and RBI of the season to give the game its final score of 9-2.

Both sides finished the contest with nine hits. However Lake Country smacked four of those for extra bases, the Explorers just one with the other eight being singles.

The Explorers will look to avoid the sweep against Lake Country on Thursday night with the game’s first pitch scheduled for 7:05. Right hander and opening day starter Kevin McCanna (1-0, 0.00) will take the mound for Sioux City and be opposed by lefty Evan Kruczynski (0-0, 3.60).

