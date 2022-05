DUNEDIN, Fla. - A Pinellas County-based artist Tom Stovall is currently painting the water tower on Curlew Road more than 100 feet in the air. He's been working on the mural since August and will likely finish one side in the middle of next month. His murals can be seen at several other locations across Tampa Bay. The tower is about 150 feet off the ground.

DUNEDIN, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO