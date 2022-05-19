Claremont man accused of being involved in shooting arrested

Springfield, VT — Vermont State Police and the Springfield Police Department are investigating two shooting incidents in Springfield, one on Saturday and the other on Monday. On Saturday, VSP were notified by the emergency department of the Springfield Hospital that 38-year-old Patrick Mullinnex of Springfield, had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his right hand at around 1:16 am. He was treated and discharged around 2:50 am. Police believe this is an isolated incident that occurred in Springfield.

