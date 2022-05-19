Claremont man accused of being involved in shooting arrested

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he struck a toddler with his car over the weekend. Michael Norton, 56, of Epping, was arrested on charges including two counts of possession of a controlled drug, driving under the influence of drugs, and falsifying physical evidence, according to the Manchester Police Department.
Court documents are revealing new details about a shooting in Wells Saturday which left a toddler dead and two men injured. Andrew Huber Young, 19, is charged with murder in connection with the death of his 22-month-old niece Octavia Huber Young. An affidavit written by a detective with the Maine...
Two more incidents involving gunshots have been reported in Springfield, state police said. Early Saturday, Patrick Mullinex, 38, of Springfield arrived at Springfield Hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand, according to a state police press release. “The circumstances surrounding this incident, including where it occurred, are under active investigation but (it) is believed to have occurred in Springfield,” the release said.
On Saturday, VSP were notified by the emergency department of the Springfield Hospital that 38-year-old Patrick Mullinnex of Springfield, had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his right hand at around 1:16 am. He was treated and discharged around 2:50 am. Police believe this is an isolated incident that occurred in Springfield.
MANCHESTER, NH – The case of a fired Manchester elementary school principal, accused of faking a burglary at her North End home in 2019, was settled earlier this year with her receiving a 30-day suspended sentence. Sarah Lynch, 42, pleaded guilty on March 9, 2022, in Hillsborough County Superior...
GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - A Highgate woman was killed when her car flipped on Interstate 89 in Georgia. Police say another driver involved in the crash was charged with drunk driving. It happened Monday around 6:15 p.m. Vermont State Police say Lindsay Benoit, 66, was in the passing lane when...
KEENE, N.H. — Investigators didn't find a DNA profile for the man accused of killing his wife's co-worker on items recovered in the case, including a gun, a hacksaw and a knife, a state criminalist testified Tuesday. Armando Barron's profile didn't turn up, but testing did find a DNA...
MEDFORD, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating the death of a New England woman after her body was found in an enclosed area behind her home. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the body of 61-year-old Barbara Hovey Novaes was found Monday morning in a recycling container under the back porch of the duplex where she lived.
Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in downtown Burlington, Vermont. Burlington police said the shooting occurred shortly after 4 a.m. Monday. They were alerted to the shooting by a call from a woman who said her friend had been shot in City Hall Park. Responding officers found the caller and...
More than 100 new tips were sent to investigators since a newly released sketch of a person of interest was released earlier this week. Investigators in New Hampshire are sifting through more than 100 new tips that came in after police released a sketch of a person of interest connected to the shooting death of a couple last month.
Police are investigating a possible shootout in Burlington’s City Hall Park. Middlebury’s Erin Nicholas looks to cap off college career with her sixth national title. A two-sport athlete, Nicholas has one more chance with the women’s lacrosse team. Middlebury women’s lacrosse punches ticket to Final Four with...
BYFIELD, Mass. — Authorities have identified the woman killed in a crash at a farm stand in Byfield. Susan Sforza Nico, 47, of Seabrook, N.H., was working at her family’s farm stand when a car suddenly reversed and crashed into the checkout area, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said.
TEMPLE, N.H. — A driver has serious injuries after a crash in Temple that caused Route 101 to shut down for several hours, according to officials. According to state police, a vehicle traveling west went off the road and crashed into some brush just before 7 a.m. Sunday. The driver became entrapped.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man accused of threatening state officials was in court Monday. According to court documents, Josh Puma, 35, formerly of Chittenden County, called the Vermont Department of Corrections on a recorded line, threatening to kill a state court judge, a defense attorney and a state prosecutor and to sexually assault that same prosecutor.
WELLS, Maine — A child was critically injured in a shooting Saturday in Maine that also left two men hurt. According to York Hospital, at 4:24 p.m. two men and a young child arrived at York Hospital in Wells with gunshot wounds. According to a hospital spokesperson, the two...
