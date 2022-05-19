Citi promotes Asia-based banker Valderrabano as global wealth COO

* Asian currencies largely subdued * Market participants await BoK meeting on Thursday * The Philippines revises 2022 GDP growth target to 7.0-8.0% By Harish Sridharan May 25 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging market stocks rose on Wednesday to partially offset some losses posted earlier in the week, even as global growth concerns kept markets on edge. Stocks in Seoul and Taipei rose 0.8% and 1%, respectively, tracking gains in U.S. stock futures. Shares in Manila, Mumbai and Kuala Lumpur were up between 0.1% and 0.5%. "The mood is still quite cautious on concerns over growth and inflation ... but its not unusual that stocks consolidate after a sell-down" said Moh Siong Sim, strategist at Bank of Singapore. U.S. Treasury yields fell to a one-month low overnight after housing data pointed to a cooling economy. However, an eventual stabilisation in Treasury yields saw the greenback recover lost ground to trade 0.1% higher. Asian currencies moved in tight ranges, with the Taiwanese dollar, Philippine peso and Singaporean dollar trading between flat and down 0.1%. Thailand's baht was down 0.4% China's yuan weakened 0.2%, as investor concerns over slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy outweighed the greenback's softness. On Tuesday, Indonesia's central bank announced more aggressive hikes in the reserve requirement ratio for banks. It expected inflation to rise slightly above its target band this year but kept interest rates unchanged at a record low. Stocks in Jakarta bucked the broader trend on Wednesday to trade 0.6% lower, while the rupiah appreciated 0.2%. A Reuters Poll found that South Korea's central bank - among the first to begin raising rates with the ebbing of the pandemic - is likely to increase its benchmark rate at a second consecutive meeting on Thursday. Inflation is running at more than double the central bank's target. All but one of 28 economists polled in May 17 to 23 forecast the Bank of Korea would raise its policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.75%. The central bank has already lifted the base rate by a cumulative 100 basis points since August 2021. The South Korean won strengthened as much as 0.5% to its highest since May 4 before paring some gains to trade 0.2% higher. Meanwhile, the Philippines on Tuesday revised its 2022 gross domestic product growth target to 7.0%-8.0% from the previous range of 7.0%-9.0% to take into account external risks. HIGHLIGHTS ** Singapore's economy expanded more than initially estimated in the first quarter ** Stocks in Bangkok hit highest since May 5 ** Malaysia's April consumer price index up 2.3%, in-line with a Reuters Poll Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0432 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCK STOCKS DAILY YTD % S YTD % % DAILY % Japan -0.14 -9.37 0.05 -7.05 China -0.22 -4.70 0.58 -15.14 India +0.16 -4.04 0.14 -6.95 Indonesia +0.17 -2.60 -0.57 4.46 Malaysia +0.11 -5.15 0.26 -2.06 Philippines -0.02 -2.56 0.46 -7.23 S.Korea +0.24 -5.89 0.83 -11.76 Singapore -0.09 -1.71 -0.20 2.08 Taiwan +0.16 -6.37 1.04 -11.47 Thailand -0.29 -2.28 0.82 -1.09 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

