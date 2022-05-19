Season Pass Preview & Duck Race Event at the WAVE this Sunday

VISTA, CA (May 20, 2022) – A trio of creatives are making their Moonlight debuts and are leading Moonlight Stage Productions’ second show of its 41st summer season, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” with performances June 8 – 25 at 8 p.m. at the Moonlight Amphitheatre. Featured amongst the cast are some of San Diego’s most treasured theatre veterans in starring roles. With a fresh new take on the beloved tale, this hilarious and romantic musical combines the story’s classic elements – glass slippers, pumpkin, and a beautiful ball – along with some surprising twists. This Broadway tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved songs including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” “The Prince is Giving a Ball,” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” alongside an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane. Forever etched in theatre history as the creators of some of Broadway’s most popular musicals including “The Sound of Music,” Oklahoma!,” “The King and I” and many others, the updated production of “Cinderella” opened on Broadway in 2013 playing for 770 performances and earning nine Tony Award nominations. Tickets, priced $17 – $61, are on sale online at moonlightstage.com or by phone at (760) 724-2110.

