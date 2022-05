TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County has a new dog to work arson cases, and you could say we're "lucky" to have him!. The county's current arson dog, Blaze, is set to retire after 9 years of working these types of cases. It's simply not good for a K9 to work arson cases beyond this age. Blaze will concentrate mostly on search and rescue cases, and he's also certified to visit schools, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities.

VIGO COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO