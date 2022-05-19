Lenox lost a friend today

Barbara Chesney Jorn, 90, died peacefully November 25, 2019 at Berkshire Place, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Her long illness with dementia and the health restrictions of COVID separated her from family and friends, but at last, she can greet her beloved husband, Glenn Lewis Jorn. The memory of Barbara lives on in her family: her three children Todd Chesney Jorn, Amy Jorn Satterfield and husband Jim and Ann Catherine Kronick and husband Charles, granddaughters Chesney, Alexandra and Eliza Jorn grandsons Andrew Satterfield and wife Allie and daughter Lyla and grandson Charles Satterfield. Barbara also leaves her dear sister Mrs. Morris Embleton (Mary) and her family. All remember her with love.
Comments / 0