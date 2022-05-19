ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenox, MA

Lenox lost a friend today

By William "Smitty" Pignatelli
 6 days ago

Lifelong Lenox resident Terry “T-Bone” Field lost his courageous battle with health issues and Lenox lost a true friend. The Field Family goes back many generations in this town and their impact will be felt for generations to come. I had the honor of calling Terry a...

