San Marcos, CA

Top-Seeded Cougars Host CSUDH in Super West Regional This Week

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top-seeded Cal State San Marcos softball team (44-12) will host sixth-seeded Cal State...

Tour de Recovery Bike Ride Finish Line Welcome Party in Oceanside

DreamKeepers Project Inc, support group for the women and children of the Mental Health Systems Family Recovery Center is pleased to announce a welcoming celebration for the riders participating in the Tour de Recovery Bike Race on Sunday, June 12th at 11:00 am. The Tour de Recovery is a long-distance...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Olympic-Style Games for First Responders Returns to San Diego June 11-19

SAN DIEGO – The California Police Athletic Federation (CPAF), a non-profit organization committed to promoting sport and physical fitness among first responders, is thrilled to announce this year’s US Police & Fire Championships presented by Bio-One, happening Saturday, June 11 through Sunday, June 19 at various venues. The games will feature athletes competing in over 40 sports across 30 venues in the greater San Diego County, including golf, baseball, cornhole, dodgeball, tennis, swimming, CrossFit®, and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
USA Surfing Names Oceanside an Official Training Ground

Oceanside, Calif. (May 23, 2022) – USA Surfing is proud to name Oceanside an official training ground for USA Surfing and thanked city leaders and the community for their longstanding support for all surfing disciplines from shortboard, longboard, Stand Up Paddle, and Para Surfing. The designation comes on the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Marcos, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
San Marcos, CA
Shuttle on Down to the Strawberry Festival ITS FREE

Why stress out over where to park?! Take the J&R Auto Body & Paint parking shuttles 🚌 to and from the Strawberry Festival 🍓. We have two options:. 1. Vista County Courthouse parking lot (325 S. Melrose Drive) to Vista Village by Starbucks. Shuttle service begins at 6:30am and will continue until 7pm. Every 15 minutes. There will be an ADA bus option. Best option if you will be participating in the Vista Strawberry Run 🏃🏼‍♀️!
VISTA, CA
If the Shoe Fits! “Cinderella” Continues Moonlight’s Season June 8 – 25

VISTA, CA (May 20, 2022) – A trio of creatives are making their Moonlight debuts and are leading Moonlight Stage Productions’ second show of its 41st summer season, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” with performances June 8 – 25 at 8 p.m. at the Moonlight Amphitheatre. Featured amongst the cast are some of San Diego’s most treasured theatre veterans in starring roles. With a fresh new take on the beloved tale, this hilarious and romantic musical combines the story’s classic elements – glass slippers, pumpkin, and a beautiful ball – along with some surprising twists. This Broadway tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved songs including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” “The Prince is Giving a Ball,” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” alongside an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane. Forever etched in theatre history as the creators of some of Broadway’s most popular musicals including “The Sound of Music,” Oklahoma!,” “The King and I” and many others, the updated production of “Cinderella” opened on Broadway in 2013 playing for 770 performances and earning nine Tony Award nominations. Tickets, priced $17 – $61, are on sale online at moonlightstage.com or by phone at (760) 724-2110.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Sabor a Vida Café and Deli Celebrates Opening with Red Ribbon Cutting

Sabor a Vida Café & Deli has been open for several months, but last Friday they celebrated the Vista Chamber of Commerce Red Ribbon Cutting Ceremony which symbolizes the opening of a new member business joining the Chamber of Commerce. Friends, dignitaries, guests, and family members gathered outside of the Café and Deli joining owners Veronica and Mario Cabrera, their son Kevin, and their daughter Nathaly and her husband Chris to take part in the official welcome as Chamber of Commerce members celebrating their opening. Others in attendance and presenting proclamations as new members of the business community were Suleyma Balderas, representative for Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath, and Jessica Ramirez, representative for U.S. Congressman Mike Levin.
VISTA, CA
AMTRAK Train Vs. Pedestrian – North County

On 05/22/2021, at approximately 1052 hours, the Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit was dispatched to investigate a collision involving an AMTRAK train and a pedestrian that occurred near the Leucadia Boulevard grade crossing in the City of Encinitas. Upon arrival, the subject involved in the collision was deceased. Deputies are investigating the incident and manner of death will be determined by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Anyone with information about this case can call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.
ENCINITAS, CA
County Approves $10 Million for Cities to Address Homelessness

A new grant program that makes $10 million available to cities for new emergency housing projects was approved Tuesday by the County Board of Supervisors. The Capital Emergency Housing Solutions Grant Program is part of the County’s Framework for Ending Homelessness which was approved by the Board last year. Funds from the program will be available to projects in the region’s 18 incorporated cities.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
DUI Checkpoint Scheduled in Carlsbad

The City of Carlsbad Police Department announced it will hold a DUI Checkpoint on Friday, May 27, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. the next morning, on Carlsbad Boulevard at Beech Avenue in Carlsbad. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI collisions and arrests. The primary purpose...
CARLSBAD, CA

