Riverside, CA

Toddler accidentally run over by father at Riverside home

By Travis Schlepp
FOX 5 San Diego
 6 days ago

A toddler was transported to the hospital in critical condition after he was hit by his father’s vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at a home on the 18800 block of Gentian Avenue in Riverside.

According to a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, the toddler’s father was pulling into his driveway after coming home from work. He waited for the home’s gate to open fully before pulling into the driveway and he said he checked that the driveway was clear and unobstructed before pulling forward.

As he drove forward, the man felt the vehicle hit a “bump.” When he got out of the car, he discovered that his toddler son had been run over by the tire.

The child was taken to Riverside University Health System Medical Center by ambulance with critical injuries.

The California Highway Patrol online incident log described the incident as a ‘fatality,’ but CHP officials could not confirm if the child had died from his injuries and his current condition is unclear.

At this time, the incident is being treated as an accident, officials said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 6

Kit Kat LG
4d ago

they never tell us the whole story, but if we ever wanted a prayer a miracle to happen, it is now it is now Lord but you're you're magical healing hands upon the toddler we asked On Bended Knees my Lord Your Name Lord Jesus we ask,this is a horrible thing to happen to a Parent😣

Reply
3
