Editor’s note: This story is the second in a series featuring candidates for Cook County’s 5th District, which includes Flossmoor.When Cook County District 5 Commissioner Deborah Sims decided she would retire after 28 years in that seat at the end of her term this year, she called Monica M. Gordon. Sims, who has endorsed Gordon, thought she would be a good fit for the position. Gordon said she had to think about it.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO