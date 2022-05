PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola Police are searching for 39-year-old Kennon Farrow after an early morning shooting at Pensacola Fitness. Police say Farrow walked into the gym just before 4:30 Tuesday morning and shot 48-year-old Carla Williams multiple times. There were several other people in the gym when it happened. Williams died from her injuries. Police say many more people could have been hurt.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO