“Creating opportunities and public service is at my core.”. In his sophomore year at Burke High School, Clay Middleton shadowed then-Charleston Mayor Joseph P. Riley Jr., who asked him what he wanted to be when he grew up. “I said I want to be sitting right where you are, sir,” Middleton said with a chuckle. “I have not been planning this since then, but I have not arrived at this decision lightly.”

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO