Last night, "windy" was a bit of an understatement. These gusty winds woke many Coastal Bend residents Tuesday during the early morning hours. The winds were responsible for loose outdoor items being tossed, downed trees, and numerous power outages. A look at the radar during these hours shows what looks like just some light rain. So then what caused these high winds?

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO