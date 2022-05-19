ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville man sentenced for hit and run

By Rhett Baxley, Brandon Bartlett WEHT
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mBzFJ_0fj29Mk400

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man is sentenced to prison for a deadly hit and run last summer. Dylan Birdwell, 21, was sentenced to ten years in prison and five years of probation.

He pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and failure to remain at the scene. Two other charges including voluntary manslaughter were dropped.

Police say Birdwell purposely ran over 39 year-old Patrick Adams and killed him. Adams was accused of child molesting in 2019 but his charges were dropped.

WTVW

Minor involved investigation opened in Warrick Co.

Warrick County, Ind. (WEHT) – An investigation has been launched in Warrick County after law enforcement was called to Vann Road Park on Sunday. Warrick County Sheriff Wilder says his deputies were originally called to the park for an altercation between an adult and a juvenile. From that incident stemmed an investigation involving an underage umpire and other juveniles.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

N. St. Joseph Ave. back open after semi wreck

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A semi ran off the road on Saint Joseph Avenue Tuesday morning. It happened between West Mill Road and Wimberg Road. We’re told the road is back open and the semi has been cleared. Officials say the semi was carrying heavy equipment. No injuries were...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Evansville man shoots father during fight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department was called to investigate shots fired in the 3000 block of Carolina Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene at about 5:40 p.m. Saturday to find a man shot in the abdomen, according to officials. Police said they spoke with witnesses who told them that a fight happened […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Robinson man dies in two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Robinson man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County Illinois Monday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Illinois Route 1 and 1650 North. Investigating troopers report that James R. Love, 76, of Robinson, Illinois was pronounced deceased […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Interview: Tri-State ties to Texas school shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A family right here in Evansville is related to one of the victims of the Texas elementary school shooting. Eyewitness News was joined by Hugo Avila — his cousin is a teacher who was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Tonight, he spoke with us about the tragic events […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
