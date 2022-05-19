Evansville man sentenced for hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man is sentenced to prison for a deadly hit and run last summer. Dylan Birdwell, 21, was sentenced to ten years in prison and five years of probation.

He pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and failure to remain at the scene. Two other charges including voluntary manslaughter were dropped.

Police say Birdwell purposely ran over 39 year-old Patrick Adams and killed him. Adams was accused of child molesting in 2019 but his charges were dropped.

