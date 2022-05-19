Hawks fly past Johnson City in regular season finale
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks wrapped up their regular season with a dominant win at home on Wednesday.
The Corning boys lacrosse team scored 17 straight goals as they defeated Johnson City 17-1 at Corning Memorial Stadium in their regular season finale.
The Hawks have won two straight sectional titles and will next look to defend their title in the Section IV Class A tournament later this month.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.
Comments / 0