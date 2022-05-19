ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks fly past Johnson City in regular season finale

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 6 days ago

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks wrapped up their regular season with a dominant win at home on Wednesday.

The Corning boys lacrosse team scored 17 straight goals as they defeated Johnson City 17-1 at Corning Memorial Stadium in their regular season finale.

The Hawks have won two straight sectional titles and will next look to defend their title in the Section IV Class A tournament later this month.

