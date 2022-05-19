James Becomes Head Coach

Larry “Doc” Southard, 75, of Orange, Texas passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. He was born in Phillipsburg, Kansas on April13, 1947 to Zelma and Ronald Southard. Larry graduated from Phillipsburg High School in 1965 and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education from Sterling College in 1969. Larry coached football for five years at Melvern High School in Kansas, Hayes Center High School in Nebraska, and Sterling College. He then earned a Master of Science in Education from East Texas State University and became a NATA certified athletic trainer. In 1978, Larry moved to Port Arthur and was the athletic trainer at Stephen F. Austin High School until 1999. In 1994, Larry helped to found the Athletic Trainers of the Golden Triangle and served as its Executive Director. From 1999 to 2001, he served as the athletic trainer at Thomas Jefferson High School and from 2001 to 2011 he served as the head athletic trainer at Nederland High School. In 2011, he was inducted into the Southeast Texas Coaches Association Hall of Honor. Following his “retirement” in 2011, Larry continued to work as an athletic trainer on an ad hoc basis for various sporting events at schools in the Golden Triangle, including Lamar State College-Port Arthur, East Chambers and Little Cypress-Mauriceville.

