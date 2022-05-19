ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauriceville, TX

James Becomes Head Coach

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Cypress-Mauriceville graduate Kassie James has been around the game of softball almost her entire life and that doesn’t appear to change anytime soon. James has accepted her first head coaching position at Otero Junior College located in La Junta, Co. She will begin in her role on May 25 with...

Dallas First Team All-WAC

Highlighted by Jack Dallas’ first-team selection, five members of the Lamar University baseball team have been named to the 2022 All-Western Athletic Conference team announced league officials Tuesday afternoon, including two all-defensive team selections. Along with Dallas, seniors Matthew McDonald (outfielder) and Adam Wheaton (starting pitcher) garnered second-team honors,...
ORANGE, TX
Deweyville’s Top Athletes

Deweyville Athletic Director Brandon Prouse was proud to announce his top two athletes for the 2021-22 school year. But he sure hates to lose them. Aleigha Raymer is the top female athlete and will graduate as one of the most decorated female athletes in Deweyville history. In her senior season,...
DEWEYVILLE, TX
Larry “Doc” Southard

Larry “Doc” Southard, 75, of Orange, Texas passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. He was born in Phillipsburg, Kansas on April13, 1947 to Zelma and Ronald Southard. Larry graduated from Phillipsburg High School in 1965 and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education from Sterling College in 1969. Larry coached football for five years at Melvern High School in Kansas, Hayes Center High School in Nebraska, and Sterling College. He then earned a Master of Science in Education from East Texas State University and became a NATA certified athletic trainer. In 1978, Larry moved to Port Arthur and was the athletic trainer at Stephen F. Austin High School until 1999. In 1994, Larry helped to found the Athletic Trainers of the Golden Triangle and served as its Executive Director. From 1999 to 2001, he served as the athletic trainer at Thomas Jefferson High School and from 2001 to 2011 he served as the head athletic trainer at Nederland High School. In 2011, he was inducted into the Southeast Texas Coaches Association Hall of Honor. Following his “retirement” in 2011, Larry continued to work as an athletic trainer on an ad hoc basis for various sporting events at schools in the Golden Triangle, including Lamar State College-Port Arthur, East Chambers and Little Cypress-Mauriceville.
ORANGE, TX
Martin, Beard Top OHS ’22

Orangefield High School has announced their top two graduates for the Class of 2022. Zoe Martin in the Valedictorian and Hunter Beard is the Salutatorian. Martin was the Secretary of her class and also a member of the National Honor Society, Interact, Student Council, and FCCLA. She graduates with a 4.95 GPA.
ORANGEFIELD, TX
Bobcats Face China Spring

China Spring scored three runs in the sixth to beat Rusk 6-5 on Monday after bad weather postponed the game that started on Saturday night. That means the Cougars will be the next opponent for the Orangefield Bobcats in the Class 4A playoffs. The series will start with Game One...
SPRING, TX
William W. Williams, Jr.

William was born on June 8, 1923 in Savannah, Tennessee. His parents were William Walter Williams, Sr. and Kate DeShazier Williams. He was the youngest of seven children and his mother’s favorite. He grew up in Anguilla, Mississippi. His parents were sharecroppers and he started picking and working cotton...
ORANGE, TX
George Arnold Stone

George Arnold Stone went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 22, 2022, surrounded by his family. George was born on April 27, 1941, in Alexandria, Louisiana. He was the son of Arnold Stone and Georgie Elizabeth Stone. He was a member of the Bridge City High School Class of 1959. He graduated Highest Ranking Boy, was a class officer, worked on the school newspaper and played baseball. In 1963, he enlisted in the Army Reserve as a Medical Corpsman.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Mary Elaine Rumsey Swift

Mary Elaine Rumsey Swift, 94, of Orange, Texas, passed away on May 21, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Coldspring, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange, Texas. Officiating will be Jon Brinley. Born in Orange,...
ORANGE, TX
William Louis Wantuck, Jr.

William Louis Wantuck, Jr. William “Bill” Louis Wantuck, Jr, of Orange TX, born October 7, 1975, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 doing what he loves, riding his motorcycle. Bill was born in Houston, TX where he attended Langham Creek High School and went on to work as a lead scaffold builder in Houston and Orange with KBR, Brock, Brand, and then Zachry.
ORANGE, TX
Smokin’ the Good Stuff

The Orange Boating Club held its annual BBQ Cook Off Contest this weekend. Congrats on the win to Team “Smokin’ the Good Stuff” Johnny Dallas, Kevin Vidaler, Sam Michael, Bobby Thrailkille, and Scott Davis.
ORANGE, TX
Blue Bird Park to see improvements

Court approves Reinvestment Zone in Orangefield ISD. An area seeing rebirth of activity in recent years is slated for elevation improvements. Blue Bird Park, next to Blue Bird Fish Camp, will have the parking area raised as well as new parking areas created thanks to an Interlocal Agreement between Orange County Commissioners Court and Sabine River Authority (SRA).
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Water Restrictions in BC

WATER RESTIRICTIONS FOR WELL MAINTENANCE BEGINNING MAY 24, 2022. On Tuesday, May 24th, the City of Bridge City will perform maintenance on a water well. We are asking everyone to limit their water usage as much as possible for 48 to 72 hours. Please do not water yards, fill pools, wash vehicles, etc. during this time. Bridge City splash pad will be turned off during this time. If you have any questions, please feel free to call city hall (409) 735-6801.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report

Calls To Services (May 16, 2022, to May 22, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 72 calls. Jail Population: We currently have 17 inmates in the following Jails, 7 housed in Newton, 10 housed in Jasper. Jail Bookings: Last week there were 2 individuals booked into the...
NEWTON, TX

