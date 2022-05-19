Garrett's Minnich signs with Huntington

Carroll, Northrop, Columbia City and Huntington North all advanced to sectional finals with victories on Tuesday night. High School Softball: Sectional Roundup (5/24) Carroll, Northrop, Columbia City and Huntington North all advanced to sectional finals with victories on Tuesday night.
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - Columbia City seniors Rebecca Driver and Karris Sigler signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers collegiately on Tuesday. Driver will cheer at Purdue. Sigler will run track at Grace, specializing in hurdles.
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- The NCAA has released the field and bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Championship World Series, revealing the opening round matchup for the Trine University softball team. The Thunder will start the finals with a rematch against Eastern Connecticut State University (ECSU) on Thursday,...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps were downed by the Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate), 3-1, on Tuesday night at Parkview Field. TinCaps catcher Brandon Valenzuela picked up two hits in the effort, his third multi-hit performance in the last seven games. Reliever Brandon Komar shined on the mound, striking out seven in 3 and 1/3 no-hit innings.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Girls on the Run of Northeast Indiana held their bi-annual 5k at Purdue Fort Wayne Sunday to celebrate about 600 girls completing their program. The group spends 8 weeks training third-fifth grade girls to run and also teaches them how to communicate their feelings and navigate hard times in life.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne TinCaps hit the midpoint of their 12-game homestand on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field after an 8-0 loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate). TinCaps (15-24) left fielder Corey Rosier reached base twice with a pair of walks. He leads...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The long-time rivalry between Northfield High School and Southwood High School in Wabash is close to Mike Keaffaber’s heart. “I’m a graduate of Southwood, my wife is a graduate of Northfield so we’ve always been rivals,” Keaffaber said. Now he is...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Scott Dixon used a breathtaking run of more than 234 mph to post the fastest Indianapolis 500 pole run in history. The New Zealander will lead the field to green in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” for the fifth time in his career. Dixon...
The City of Fort Wayne’s Tall Grass/Weed Program is now underway. Neighborhood Code Compliance is responsible for enforcing the City’s Tall Grass/Weed Program, which calls for weeds or grass to be no taller than nine inches. City of Fort Wayne’s Tall Grass/Weed Program for 2022 begins. Reports...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The PepsiCo Warehouse north of Promenade Park is set to transform into the latest addition of Riverfront Development. Fort Wayne City Council passed a resolution 6-3 on Tuesday that will allow the City to purchase the 6.43 acres of property for $4.5 million. That money...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The sentencing of a Fort Wayne woman who is pleading guilty in the death of her 9-year-old stepson has been delayed. Alesha Miller pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and two counts of neglect of a dependent, in the December 2021 death of 9-year-old Elijah Ross.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Dawn from Fort Wayne used to fill her gas tank for $25. Rising gas prices have stolen that luxury, though. “[Now] it takes about $60-65 just to fill my gas tank,” Dawn said. Taking a road trip this Memorial Day is out of the...
WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) — The 13-24 Drive In has announced its full movie lineup for the summer season, which begins this weekend. By popular demand, the Drive In will feature throwback movies on Fridays and family-friendly classics on Saturdays throughout the season. Both nights will offer a $10 carload...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A total of 78,000 pounds of baby formula arrived in the Hoosier state on Sunday. It’s a part of Operation Fly Formula, which aims to address the nationwide shortage. The first formula shipment arrived in Indianapolis on a U.S. military aircraft from Germany and...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a boy early Tuesday afternoon in Fort Wayne. Just before 1 p.m., officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the 2900 block of Reed Street for a shooting. When officers arrived to...
MARION, Ind. (WFFT) -- The city of Marion celebrated its 190th birthday Sunday. Kayla Johnson helped to coordinate a party downtown and says she was thrilled to see people come out to celebrate their community. Local vendors sponsored the event and provided food and activities for families. "We had a...
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) -- A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a car in Huntington Sunday afternoon. The Huntington County coroner says Cameron M. Eckert was driving a motorcycle south on State Road 5, near Waterworks Road, at around 12:13 p.m. That's when investigators say for unknown reasons, Eckert didn't...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Exurban, an international e-waste recycling company, announced plans this month to locate operations in Allen County, creating up to 200 new jobs by the end of 2026. Monday's announcement comes on the heels of Governor Eric Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers’ recent...
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Fort Wayne early Sunday morning. When officers arrived to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street at 1:18 a.m., they found the man with serious injuries and extensive damage to the bike. Tags. Crime. Man dies after motorcycle crash...
