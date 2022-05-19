Local schools earn regional championships on the diamond

(WJHL) – A Wednesday loss did not seal any team’s fate, but wins ensured home games in the sectional round on Friday night for a host of high school baseball and softball teams in Northeast Tennessee.

In their seventh meeting of the season, Tennessee High smashed three quick home runs to put the game out of reach for Sullivan East. The Vikings secured a 14-2 and one final home game.

In Region 1-A, University High blanked Hampton on a neutral field to secure a title, 10-0.

Science Hill had to do it on the road, but the defending state champions squeaked out a 4-3 win at Sevier County. The Hilltoppers will return home to TVA Credit Union Ballpark with a chance at a state tournament berth on Friday.

Daniel Boone softball rallied for another tight win against Region 1-3A foe Dobyns-Bennett, 5-4 in Gray.

In Bristol, the Lady Vikings struck late to topple the Lady Greene Devils, 7-6.

Alana Parsons played the hero in Stoney Creek, as the Unaka senior blasted a two-run, walk-off home run to defeat North Greene, 2-1.

Alcoa tops South Greene, 13-6, which will send the Lady Rebels on the road for Friday’s sectional.

