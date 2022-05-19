ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis families found living in burned apartment building after fire

By Chris Hayes
FOX 2
FOX 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GxKrB_0fj26c8R00

ST. LOUIS – An apartment building burned one day after Mother’s Day, costing 24 families their homes. Boarded windows on the outside make it appear as if everyone left the building, but FOX 2 found people inside.

Where the fire broke out, on the second-floor hallway, the walls are black with soot and the light fixtures are melted from the heat. The smell of smoke is overwhelming, yet Aaron Walker told us, “At least five families are still in this building because we don’t have nowhere to go!”

Walker lives right across the hall from where the fire started. He added, “We shouldn’t even be here. I shouldn’t be doing this story with you.”

FOX 2 was also here when the fire broke out on May 9 at the apartments on Enright near Clara Avenue. Firefighters rescued several residents and police caught the suspected arsonist, who’s now locked up and facing a felony charge. More than a week later, Walker says he has not heard anything about where he can live.

Treding: Beloved Illinois corn maze switching to hemp this fall

Walker said, “People just started coming back because they don’t have nowhere to go. They didn’t place us [anywhere]. They didn’t put us in hotels. They threw us to the Red Cross. The Red Cross helped us, thank you Red Cross. We appreciate everything you all did, but what is $400-$500 going to do? And that was it!”

We talked to another woman who has a new baby and has an apartment upstairs. She told us property management did find her a new place to stay and she expected to move into it Wednesday.

Management then came to talk to Walker during our interview with him. They said they might have an option for him to live. We also asked management for a response, walking into their office across the street. A representative pointed out remediation began immediately. We saw the work today, with contractors wearing masks.

Top story: Invasive jumping worms wiggling across Missouri and Illinois

We reached out to a local doctor who told us short-term exposure to soot can damage your airways and long-term exposure can contribute to respiratory disease.

The management company added that they thought Walker was staying with family and that no one should be living in the burned-out building until remediation is complete. Management said they not only brought in the Red Cross but that it was also connecting residents with the nonprofit Operation Pathways.

They promised action for every resident impacted. Then Aaron Walker confirmed he’d heard promising news for the first time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 4

Related
FOX 2

72-year-old hiker goes missing in Wildwood

WILDWOOD, Mo. – There was a massive search for a 72-year-old woman who was last believed to be hiking in Wildwood on Monday morning, but has disappeared.  St. Louis County Police tell FOX 2 that search efforts have ended for today. They did not elaborate as to why but said that the case is still […]
WILDWOOD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Accidents
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Accident#The Red Cross
KMOV

Wounded man found lying in North City neighborhood identified

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 59-year-old man died at a local hospital following a shooting in a north St. Louis neighborhood Saturday. Otis Rice, 59, was found gunned down on the sidewalk before 2 a.m. in the 400 block of North 25th Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood. He was critically injured when taken to the hospital by paramedics.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
KMOV

Suspicious package found near Metrolink in St. Louis City

St. Peters man loses both legs in tragic hit-and-run in Chicago. Amy and her husband Bryce, 38, were in Chicago for a work convention on May 12. While walking on North Michigan Avenue on their way to dinner, her husband was pinned down against a white Mercedes SUV.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Autism Support Now works to help families receive services

ST. LOUIS – For families that have children with autism, it can sometimes be a challenge to get them the developmental support they need. It is especially difficult for underserved children and families and those who are Medicaid eligible. Autism Support Now is working to change that landscape. Dr. Michael Quinn is the Chief Operating […]
ELLISVILLE, MO
FOX 2

Woman arrested for killing man in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – One person is in custody related to a homicide that happened Sunday night in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said a 26-year-old woman from Fenton is being held at the Jefferson County Jail. She is “believed to be the only person responsible for the homicide and there is no threat […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

MetroLink trains running after suspicious item found

ST. LOUIS – The MetroLink was shut down between the Civic Center and Grand stops Monday morning for about 1.5 hours due to a suspicious item. Metro shuttled passengers by bus between the Civic Center stop and Grand stop from about 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. The suspicious item was located at the Union Station […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy