Seth Green's Bored Ape NFT is gone and that means his new show is on hold because of the rights situation. The Robot Chicken creator's art got acquired through a phishing scam according to BuzzFeed News. Basically, someone got a hold of the receipt for the NFT and now, Green and his team do not own the rights to the character. The show was supposed to be called White Horse Tavern. His prized possession was supposed to be the protagonist but that's all up in smoke right now. Fred Simian now sits in limbo as people debate what will happen next. (Note: More information about the negative ecologic impact of cryptocurrencies and NFTs is included at the bottom of this article.)

TV SERIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO