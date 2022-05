MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV) Police in Marina are investigating the death of baby NoaKai, who died as a result of his head injuries on May 16 at a Bay Area hospital. On Friday police arrested two people who family has described to KION as friends who were trusted enough to be considered the baby's God parents. The post Friends collect donations for Marina baby’s funeral after suspicious death appeared first on KION546.

MARINA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO