Helias Catholic advances to district baseball championship game

WATCH: Father Tolton and Southern Boone baseball won their sectional games on Tuesday. The Blazers beat Hermann 3-0 and the Eagles defeated Hallsville 6-0. Both teams will play in the quarterfinal round in their respective classes. Meanwhile, it was the end of the road for California and Owensville. The Pintos...
COLUMBIA, Mo — The road to the College World Series ended for Mizzou Softball on Sunday. The No. 15 Tigers lost its regional final to Arizona 1-0. Arizona moves on to the Super Regional round next week. Mizzou starter Jordan Weber toughed out seven innings of one-run ball. The...
The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) has officially endorsed Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe for Missouri Governor in 2024. The group made the announcement Tuesday at their offices on Jefferson Street in Jefferson City. The announcement breaks a 97-year-old tradition of not endorsing political candidates. AGC president Len Toenjes...
COLUMBIA — Columbia library workers passed a measure to unionize the Daniel Boone Regional Library, joining the movement to unionize across the country. The vote to unionize under the name DBRLWorkersUnited passed by 65% of the 156 who cast a ballot. The election, overseen by the Missouri State Board...
The city of Camdenton announced a road project that will begin on June 6. Capitol Paving will mill and resurface Business Route 5 in Camdenton. The work will be on the entire road. Crews will work on the road at night, from 7 pm to 7 am Monday through Thursday....
JEFFERSON CITY — Sunday marked the 3-year anniversary of a tornado that ripped through Jefferson City causing destruction and devastation. The tornado hit late at night. Though many people lost their homes and belongings, no one was seriously hurt or killed. Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin said it was...
COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson signing the new congressional districts into law Wednesday was the last piece of the puzzle for the Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon’s office to begin the process of determining precincts and wrapping up the time-intensive redistricting process. This year, the redistricting process in...
On May 22nd, three years ago, a tornado ravaged Jefferson City. While fortunately no one was killed by the twister, it left many buildings and homes destroyed. One of those homes belonged to Dwight Days, a Jefferson City native and a U.S. Army veteran. While it was once Days' and...
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Two groups representing the local Korean community have donated more than $4,000 to relief efforts in Ukraine after a recent fundraising event. According to a press release, some 60 members of the Columbia Korean community representing the Mizzou Asian Affairs Center and the Korean Baptist Church held the event at the Lake of the Woods Recreation Area. They raised a total of $4,350 with help from several local businesses.
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Two area girls had an idea in mind for what they wanted to do with the profits from their lemonade stand. Kinsley Berendzen and Anna Lurkins, both 9-years-old, decided to raise money to help the new babies at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital. Their May 14th...
COLUMBIA — Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that took place early Tuesday morning. Deputies tell KRCG 13 they arrived around 2:45 AM at West Bellview Drive near Scott Boulevard in Columbia. Residents say they were woken up by rounds of gunshots early Tuesday...
Three people were seriously hurt after a crash on Missouri 135 Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at 4:18 pm at the turn at Mile Corner Road. Ivan Alvarez Sebastian, 19, of Pilot Grove, was driving a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis northbound when he lost control at the curve. His car...
CALLAWAY COUNTY — A Jefferson City man was injured after a crash on Highway 63 on Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer hit a mail truck, causing the mail truck to overturn. Michael Wickers, 31, was taken in a personal vehicle to Capital Region Medical...
NEW BLOOMFIELD — One staff member at Jefferson City Correctional Center was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a head wound Tuesday after an altercation involving several inmates on the prison yard. According to a spokesperson, the altercation on the yard involved about 25 offenders. The situation...
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A bond revocation hearing for a Lake Ozark woman accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill her ex-mother-in-law has been postponed because the defendant is in a drug and alcohol rehab facility, according to court documents. 45-year-old Leigh Ann Bauman's bond revocation hearing had...
BOONE COUNTY — Boone County Sheriff’s investigators confirmed Monday an 11-year-old boy died Saturday afternoon at the Crescent Meadows trailer park. Sheriff administrators said the boy had a single gunshot wound. They gave no other details. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of East Prathersville Road. Captain...
One person was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on West Bellview Drive in Columbia. The Boone County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene at 2:45 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Bellview Drive. When they arrived they found multiple apartments...
Noah Echelmeyer, 11, died at a home in the Crescent Meadows Trailer Park over the weekend. His mother, Charis Echelmeyer says her son had a unique connection to nature. According to Echelmeyer, pets are often dumped or abandoned near the property where her parents live. She says Noah could coax just about any frightened animal to eat or drink and feel calm.
Lake of the Ozark — As Memorial Day approaches, thousands will gather at the Lake of the Ozarks. With the lake being 130 feet deep can you imagine dropping a necessity like a phone or a valuable item like a wedding ring? Well, all is not lost. Fifty-nine-year-old Tim...
