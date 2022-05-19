ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Helias Catholic advances to district baseball championship game

By Kevin Ryans
krcgtv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo — Helias baseball will play for...

krcgtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
krcgtv.com

Southern Boone, Father Tolton earn state quarterfinal berths

WATCH: Father Tolton and Southern Boone baseball won their sectional games on Tuesday. The Blazers beat Hermann 3-0 and the Eagles defeated Hallsville 6-0. Both teams will play in the quarterfinal round in their respective classes. Meanwhile, it was the end of the road for California and Owensville. The Pintos...
HALLSVILLE, MO
krcgtv.com

Mizzou Softball's season ends in Regional Final

COLUMBIA, Mo — The road to the College World Series ended for Mizzou Softball on Sunday. The No. 15 Tigers lost its regional final to Arizona 1-0. Arizona moves on to the Super Regional round next week. Mizzou starter Jordan Weber toughed out seven innings of one-run ball. The...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Contractors association backs Mike Kehoe for Governor in 2024

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) has officially endorsed Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe for Missouri Governor in 2024. The group made the announcement Tuesday at their offices on Jefferson Street in Jefferson City. The announcement breaks a 97-year-old tradition of not endorsing political candidates. AGC president Len Toenjes...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Vote to unionize Columbia library passes by 65%

COLUMBIA — Columbia library workers passed a measure to unionize the Daniel Boone Regional Library, joining the movement to unionize across the country. The vote to unionize under the name DBRLWorkersUnited passed by 65% of the 156 who cast a ballot. The election, overseen by the Missouri State Board...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jefferson City, MO
krcgtv.com

Work on Camdenton's Business Route 5 to begin June 6

The city of Camdenton announced a road project that will begin on June 6. Capitol Paving will mill and resurface Business Route 5 in Camdenton. The work will be on the entire road. Crews will work on the road at night, from 7 pm to 7 am Monday through Thursday....
CAMDENTON, MO
krcgtv.com

What do the new congressional maps mean for Boone County?

COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson signing the new congressional districts into law Wednesday was the last piece of the puzzle for the Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon’s office to begin the process of determining precincts and wrapping up the time-intensive redistricting process. This year, the redistricting process in...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Veteran to get new home after 2019 tornado

On May 22nd, three years ago, a tornado ravaged Jefferson City. While fortunately no one was killed by the twister, it left many buildings and homes destroyed. One of those homes belonged to Dwight Days, a Jefferson City native and a U.S. Army veteran. While it was once Days' and...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Highschoolsports#Education#Sports#Helias Catholic#St Francis Borgia
krcgtv.com

Local Korean Community raises money for Ukrainian relief

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Two groups representing the local Korean community have donated more than $4,000 to relief efforts in Ukraine after a recent fundraising event. According to a press release, some 60 members of the Columbia Korean community representing the Mizzou Asian Affairs Center and the Korean Baptist Church held the event at the Lake of the Woods Recreation Area. They raised a total of $4,350 with help from several local businesses.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Deputies investigate early-morning shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA — Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that took place early Tuesday morning. Deputies tell KRCG 13 they arrived around 2:45 AM at West Bellview Drive near Scott Boulevard in Columbia. Residents say they were woken up by rounds of gunshots early Tuesday...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Three hurt in crash near Pilot Grove

Three people were seriously hurt after a crash on Missouri 135 Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at 4:18 pm at the turn at Mile Corner Road. Ivan Alvarez Sebastian, 19, of Pilot Grove, was driving a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis northbound when he lost control at the curve. His car...
PILOT GROVE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
krcgtv.com

One injured after crash on Highway 63 Tuesday morning

CALLAWAY COUNTY — A Jefferson City man was injured after a crash on Highway 63 on Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer hit a mail truck, causing the mail truck to overturn. Michael Wickers, 31, was taken in a personal vehicle to Capital Region Medical...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Murder-for-hire suspect in rehab; bond hearing postponed

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A bond revocation hearing for a Lake Ozark woman accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill her ex-mother-in-law has been postponed because the defendant is in a drug and alcohol rehab facility, according to court documents. 45-year-old Leigh Ann Bauman's bond revocation hearing had...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Death investigation of 11-year-old Boone County boy continues

BOONE COUNTY — Boone County Sheriff’s investigators confirmed Monday an 11-year-old boy died Saturday afternoon at the Crescent Meadows trailer park. Sheriff administrators said the boy had a single gunshot wound. They gave no other details. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of East Prathersville Road. Captain...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

One person injured in shooting on West Bellview Drive

One person was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on West Bellview Drive in Columbia. The Boone County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene at 2:45 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Bellview Drive. When they arrived they found multiple apartments...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

11-year-old was known 'far and wide,' had a special connection to animals

Noah Echelmeyer, 11, died at a home in the Crescent Meadows Trailer Park over the weekend. His mother, Charis Echelmeyer says her son had a unique connection to nature. According to Echelmeyer, pets are often dumped or abandoned near the property where her parents live. She says Noah could coax just about any frightened animal to eat or drink and feel calm.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy