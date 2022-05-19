Helias Catholic advances to district baseball championship game

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Two groups representing the local Korean community have donated more than $4,000 to relief efforts in Ukraine after a recent fundraising event. According to a press release, some 60 members of the Columbia Korean community representing the Mizzou Asian Affairs Center and the Korean Baptist Church held the event at the Lake of the Woods Recreation Area. They raised a total of $4,350 with help from several local businesses.

