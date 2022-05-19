Newton girls lose to No. 1 DCG in regular-season finale

Newton senior Rori Nehring makes one of her 21 saves against Class 2A No. 1 Dallas Center-Grimes on Tuesday at H.A. Lynn Stadium. The Mustangs won the match 4-1. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Dallas Center-Grimes came into Tuesday’s Little Hawkeye Conference matchup with Newton with 11 shutout victories and lots of games that weren’t close on the scoreboard.

The Class 2A No. 1 Mustangs controlled play against the Cardinals but needed to step on the gas in the second half after Morgan Peterson got Newton within 2-1 in the 50th minute.

The Cardinals lost 4-1 but head coach Abby Lamont was happy with how her squad performed against the favorite to win the state title in 2A.

“They are No. 1 in the state for a reason. They are very talented and their skill set is outstanding,” Lamont said. “We played a more defensive set, and the girls did exactly what we asked of them. I can’t be disappointed and we can’t hang our heads.”

Newton senior Brooklyn Cupples plays the ball in the air against Dallas Center-Grimes on Tuesday. The Class 2A No. 1 Mustangs won the match 4-1 at H.A. Lynn Stadium. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

DCG scored its first two goals in the first 11 minutes of the match and led 2-0 at halftime.

The Cardinals (10-5, 3-4 in the conference) took three shots in the match and only one shot on goal. The shot on goal was put past the keeper by Peterson and it closed the gap to 2-1 with 30 minutes to play.

Peterson sent the ball into the back of the net at the top corner of the far post. It was the sixth goal of the season for Peterson.

“We really tried to control the midfield. We pulled one of our forwards back. We ran two defensive mids,” Lamont said. “We tried to prevent them from getting open shots. The goal was to have a lot of small victories within the game and I thought we did for the most part.”

The Cardinals snapped a three-game win streak with the loss. DCG (17-0, 7-0) recorded 38 shots and 25 shots on goal.

Newton freshman Alex Garvis makes a move to get around a Dallas Center-Grimes defender during the Cardinals' 4-1 loss to the Class 2A No. 1 Mustangs on Tuesday. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Newton goalie Rori Nehring registered 21 saves, more than half of which were diving attempts to stop the ball.

“The defense played really well and Rori was tough in goal,” Lamont said. “We’ll regroup and get ready for Friday.”

That is the 2A postseason opener against Central Iowa United. The Cardinals host CIU at 6 p.m. on Friday in Newton.

When this season ends for Newton, it also will be the end for Lamont’s tenure as head coach. She recently resigned from her post and it’s expected to become official at Monday’s school board meeting.

Newton sophomore Taylor Maki, right, defends a Dallas Center-Grimes player at H.A. Lynn Stadium on Tuesday. The Cardinals lost the game 4-1. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Lamont spent eight years as the Cardinals’ head coach and the five years prior as the assistant coach.

“We didn’t have kids when I started coaching here,” Lamont said. “We have two kids now and I don’t want to miss the activities they will start taking part in. It’s time for me to go to their events. I have six more years of being Mom to our son, and I don’t want to miss that. I can always go back to coaching.”

Notes: Nehring’s 21 saves pushes her season total to 119. She has a school-record 365 for her almost three-year career. … DCG improved to 17-0 on the season and 7-0 in the conference. The Mustangs completed their first undefeated season in school history.