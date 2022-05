The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, is available through the Carter County Health Department and can help provide nutritious food for those who are eligible. Pregnant women, new mothers, breastfeeding mothers, infants, and children up to five years old who are at nutritional risk, have TennCare, or receive SNAP benefits, or meet income guidelines are eligible for the program.

