ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg Hornets are back in the NCAA Division III baseball tournament

By Jermaine Ferrell
wfxrtv.com
 6 days ago

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The University of Lynchburg baseball team is back in the hunt for a national title. The team is prepping for their big matchup over at Bank Of The James Stadium this Friday. After their loss to Roanoke College in the ODAC tournament Saturday, the University of Lynchburg...

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Tech prepares for ACC Baseball Tournament

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech baseball team continues to excel on the diamond as they’re gearing up for the ACC Tournament later this week. After finishing last year with a 8-0 loss against Notre Dame in the ACC Baseball Tournament – this season the Virginia Tech baseball team is looking to re-write the narrative.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Liberty rallies for a spot in the NCAA Men’s Golf Tournament

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — For the 3rd season in a row, the Liberty Flames men’s golf team qualified for the NCAA tournament. Overall, the Flames have been to 4 NCAA tournaments. Getting there wasn’t easy as they had to rally to get three birdies in the final hole to claim one of the top five spots in the Stockton Regional and advance to the NCAA Tournament.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Tech’s Softball Super Regional sold out

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — If you are looking for tickets to this weekend’s NCAA softball super regional series in Blacksburg between Virginia tech and Florida, you are out of luck. When the tickets we made available they were sold out within hours. During last weekend’s regionals, Virginia Tech brought in extra bleachers to accommodate the extra fans.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Tech’s John Szefc named ACC Baseball Coach Of The Year

GREENBORO, NC (WFXR) — Virginia Tech’s John Szefc’s was named the ACC Baseball coach of the year. Tech was picked sixth in the Coastal Division in the ACC preseason coaches’ poll and was unranked at the start of the season. Szefc led the Hokies to their first ever Coastal Division and ACC regular season titles this year. The Hokies are the overall number 1 seed in this week’s ACC tournament. Monday, Virginia Tech moved up to number 2 in the D1 baseball rankings.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Lynchburg, VA
College Sports
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Tech baseball clinches 1st ACC Regular Season and Coastal Division Titles

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The 3rd ranked Virginia Tech baseball team behind home runs by in the 1st inning by Nick Biddison, Tanner Schobel, and Jack Hurley helped the Hokies earn a sweep over Duke in the regular season finale 7-2 Saturday in English Field. The win clinches the ACC regular season and Coastal Division titles for the first time in program history. Also going for home runs later were Eduardo Malinowski and Carson Jones. The Hokies open up ACC Tournament play next week in Charlotte as the top seed.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Tech softball advances to regional finals

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech softball had a popular score of 5-4 in both of their games on Saturday. In their first game of the day against Kentucky, there was a 2 hour weather delay to their game. Meredith Slaw opened up the game for Tech with a grand slam home run in the first to give them a 4-0 lead. In the 7th, with the Wildcats down 4-2, they would get a 3 run home run to give them a 5-4 lead. Kentucky would get the win over Virginia Tech 5-4. The Hokies fell into the losers bracket to play Miami of Ohio. Tech fell behind 4-1 until the top of the 4th. Virginia Tech’s Jayme Bailey and Mackenzie Lawter each hit 2 run home runs to give the Hokies a 5-4 lead they would never give up. The Hokies advance to the regional finals Sunday at noon to play Kentucky. Virginia Tech will have to beat Kentucky twice to advance to the Super Regionals.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Ncaa Division Iii#Salve Regina University#College Baseball#Bank Of The James Stadium#Roanoke College#Odac#Hornets
wfxrtv.com

Isimemen Etute’s murder trial starts Wednesday

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for the former Virginia Tech football player, Isimemen Etute — who is charged in connection with a Blacksburg man’s death last year — will begin on Wednesday. June 1, 2021. Police say Isimemen Etute — who was a linebacker with...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Covington man found dead in West Virginia parking lot

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WFXR) — Authorities are investigating after a Covington man’s body was discovered in West Virginia Saturday morning. According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in at approximately 7:22 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 about a body in the parking lot of the boat launch at Anthony on the Greenbrier River.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
wfxrtv.com

Flooding causes multiple sections of the Greenway in Roanoke to close

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Officials have shut down multiple sections of the Greenway because of flooding from storms that moved through the area. Officials will not able to open up these areas until after the rain stops, water levels recede and debris is cleared, according to a Facebook post on the PLAY Roanoke page.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police activity cleared on I-81 South in Rockbridge Co.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Monday morning motorists are currently backed up along I-81 South due to “security/police activity” in Rockbridge County. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the southbound left lane and left shoulder are closed at mile marker 196 on I-81. Officials say...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg’s Blue Ridge Area Food Bank sees rise in demand

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Across the country and across the Commonwealth, food banks are feeling the impact of rising inflation through an increase in demand. According to James Quade, branch operations manager at the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Lynchburg, the Midwest usually sees demand trends first and those rates can serve as a forecast for other areas.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man dies following overnight shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – A homicide investigation is underway in Lynchburg after a man was found shot at Shalom Apartments early Sunday morning. According to the Lynchburg Police Department, officers responded to 702 Federal Street just after 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 22 for a report of a malicious wounding.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Daleville Kroger evacuated after robbery, bomb threat

UPDATE 10:38 p.m.: Botetourt County authorities shared more information about the robbery and bomb threat that led to the evacuation of a Kroger in Daleville Monday night. At approximately 7:22 p.m. on Monday, May 23, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says its Emergency Operations Center received a call from an employee at the Daleville Kroger about an armed robbery.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy