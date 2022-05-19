ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spoiler: Former WWE Superstar Makes AEW Debut On 5/20 AEW Rampage (Taped On 5/18)

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
 6 days ago
A former WWE Superstar made their AEW debut this evening. On May 18, AEW taped the May 20 episode of Rampage following the conclusion of Dynamite. One of the bouts advertised for the show was Shawn Spears...

Fightful

Fightful

