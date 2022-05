From the creator of the industry-changing LeapPad system, Kinoo gives kids a head start in school and life while providing families deeper and more meaningful connections. Kinoo, the Kinetic Video™ System that teaches kids academic and life skills by connecting generations of family members through novel, interactive and physical games and activities, today announces its official launch after a six-month beta and pre-sales period. The play and learning system integrates Kinoo's motion-sensing wand with game-based educational activities to promote fun, age-appropriate development experiences between children and long-distance family and friends. Kinoo was founded in 2020 by a team of tech innovators, child researchers and health tech entrepreneurs, including Jim Marggraff (creator of LeapPad Learning System), Mark Schlictling and Barbara Chase (award-winning researchers of children's interactive play and game design) and Jonathon Nostrant (creator of the first voice-activated smart assistant speaker).

