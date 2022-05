Few players brought as much energy and fire to the game as Kevin Garnett, who ranks No. 22 on Nick Wright's Top 50 list. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics legend is one of three players in NBA history with at least 20,000 career points, 10,000 career rebounds and 5,000 career assists. Garnett was the ideal defender for the modern NBA, a big man who could defend the rim, but also switch onto guards and stay with them on the perimeter. He was, arguably, one of the best defensive players in NBA history. He was also old school: a fierce competitor and intense individual who liked to antagonize his foes.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO