Texas State

Forever Family: London

conchovalleyhomepage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s a quiet kid who likes to read, watch movies and play with animals, especially dogs. London also enjoys playing basketball, swimming and working to earn money. He takes pride in his appearance and says if he had an...

www.conchovalleyhomepage.com

Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince William and Kate interrupt radio stations to make big announcement

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge interrupted all of the UK's radio stations on Friday morning to share an important message in honour of Mental Health Awareness Week. William and Kate apologised for the interruption as they took to the airwaves of more than 500 stations and called on the nation to "lift someone out of loneliness".
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen invites new companion to live at Windsor Castle

The Queen has moved her trusted aide and confidante Angela Kelly into Windsor Castle as she continues to grapple with her mobility issues. Her Majesty's Personal Advisor and Curator, as The Sun reports, has moved into a suite next to hers, and reportedly also has a 42 inch TV in her room.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Why Princess Eugenie was the only royal bride without a veil on her wedding day

As with all royal brides, Princess Eugenie looked simply stunning when she married Jack Brooksbank – but did you notice one very important accessory was missing?. While Kate Middleton rocked a 6ft veil for her 2011 nuptials with Prince William and Meghan Markle chose an impressive 16.5ft long veil for her 2018 big day with Prince Harry, Eugenie chose to forego the traditional headpiece. On 12 October 2018, the Queen's granddaughter stepped out in an exquisite emerald tiara and a gown by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, which was specifically designed to show off her scoliosis scar.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES

