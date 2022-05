Conroe Police Department is seeking public assistance with locating and identifying the driver/owner of the White Ford Truck pictured below. This truck was spotted around the vicinity of the 900 block of N Loop 336 W in Conroe, TX early morning hours of 05/15/2022. Occupants of the truck are possible witnesses of a death investigation that occurred at that time. If anyone has any information about this truck, contact Conroe Police Department at 936-522-3200.

CONROE, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO