GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Gulf Shores will host its annual Hurricane Preparedness Expo on Thursday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center, located at 1930 West 2nd street in Gulf Shores. This free event offers the public an opportunity to educate themselves on hurricane preparedness and the many products and services available to them before, during, and after a storm.

GULF SHORES, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO