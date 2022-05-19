ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Pedestrian struck and killed by car in Brockton identified as Chafang Wu

By Gwen Egan
Boston
Boston
 6 days ago

"Coming up this hill, you can’t see in the morning."

A woman struck and killed by a car in Brockton Wednesday morning was identified as 50-year-old Chafang Wu.

The crash took place in the area of Ash and West Chestnut streets according to a statement from Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz. A witness said a Toyota Prius struck a telephone pole and a pedestrian around 6:35 a.m. according to reporting by WCVB.

“I just think it was the glare from the sun. Coming up this hill, you can’t see in the morning, and I just think she veered off a little bit and ended up going through the pole,” said witness Mike Gomes.

Gomes said the driver pulled over and began CPR on the woman who was hit.

The victim was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to the District Attorney.

No foul play is suspected according to the District Attorney.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Woman arrested after stabbing at Mattapan gas station

The suspect had a child in the car with her at the time of her arrest, police said. A 22-year-old Dorchester woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after police alleged she stabbed another woman at a Mattapan gas station. Quasaia Smith was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Overheating lawnmower possible cause of Methuen house fire

The home is a total loss, according to fire officials. An imposing blaze that devoured a home in Methuen Monday afternoon may have been caused by an overheating lawnmower, according to fire officials. Methuen Fire Deputy Chief Dan Donahue told The Boston Globe no one was injured in the fire,...
METHUEN, MA
Boston

Police say teens attacked 2 men outside Boston T stop

Transit police have not yet reported any arrests. Transit police are reportedly investigating after two men said they were assaulted by a group of teenagers outside of Shawmut Station on Monday. Transit Police Supt. Richard Sullivan told WCVB that two men, ages 69 and 47, reported being surrounded by teenaged...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
County
Plymouth County, MA
Plymouth County, MA
Accidents
Brockton, MA
Crime & Safety
Brockton, MA
Accidents
City
Brockton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Plymouth County, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston

15-year-old charged in Roxbury shooting

When police searched the teenager's home they found two BB guns, a gun with four rounds loaded, and a fake Boston Police badge. A 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday in connection with a Roxbury shooting. Boston Police said the charges stem from a May 11 shooting in the area of...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Police on Cape Cod warn of reports of date rape drugs

If you see anyone in distress or feel you may be a victim of this crime, contact Barnstable police at 508-778-3874. The Barnstable Police Department is warning that it has received an increase in reports of people feeling effects similar to those associated with date rape drugs after visiting local bars.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Boston

Body of Medford woman found in recycling bin underneath her back porch

61-year-old Barbara Novaes' family reported her missing early Monday morning. The body of a missing Medford mother was found at her home Monday. 61-year-old Barbara Novaes’ body was found in a recycling bin underneath the back porch of her Emery Street home, District Attorney Marian Ryan told reporters at a press conference Monday evening.
MEDFORD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gomes
Boston

Police arrest 12 at Mass. beaches amid soaring temperatures

Officers at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire also made 10 arrests after dispersing a large crowd. As temperatures soared and people throughout the region flocked to local beaches this weekend, police made at least a dozen arrests while increasing patrols at Revere Beach and Carson Beach. On Saturday, officers made...
HAMPTON, NH
Boston

Sketch prompts outpouring of tips in double murder investigation

More than 100 new tips were sent to investigators since a newly released sketch of a person of interest was released earlier this week. Investigators in New Hampshire are sifting through more than 100 new tips that came in after police released a sketch of a person of interest connected to the shooting death of a couple last month.
CONCORD, NH
Boston

Charlestown teen held without bail after bringing gun to school

A 17-year-old and a 13-year-old allegedly brought guns to Charlestown High, prompting the reinstallation of metal detectors. A 17-year-old student was arraigned Friday and held without bail after allegedly bringing a gun to Charlestown High. Another student, age 13, is also accused of bringing a gun to the school. Both...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Married U.S. Marines couple dead in apparent murder-suicide in Lynn

Police say an estranged husband fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. A Lynn husband and wife are dead following an apparent murder-suicide. Jessie Mitchell, 46, fatally shot his wife Yajaira Mitchell, 31, at her home on Mudge Street Thursday before turning the gun on himself, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.
LYNN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wcvb#Cpr#Good Samaritan Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
Boston

‘Incredibly disheartening’: What DESE said about the state of Boston schools

"There are just a myriad of problems here, many of them emanating from a bloated central office that is often incapable of the most basic functions." Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley on Tuesday called a new report by his department on the performance of Boston Public Schools “incredibly disheartening” as he raised grave concern for student safety and placed blame on the district’s failure to perform basic functions on a “bloated” central office.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Steven Tyler enters rehab after relapse

The veteran rocker, 74, voluntarily entered a program following foot surgery and "the necessity of pain management during the process." Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has voluntarily entered a rehab program after he “recently relapsed,” according to a statement posted by the band. The announcement stated that the veteran...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Is the current COVID surge peaking? New wastewater data shows a turnaround

Levels of the virus have been rising since March, but some are optimistic about a sustained decrease. Researchers are optimistic that new data from wastewater shows that the current COVID-19 surge could soon come to an end. The information was posted Monday by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority. It shows decreasing levels of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy