18 Sports Flashback – 1990 Cornell men’s lacrosse
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back in time with another 18 Sports Flashback.
(Photos courtesy: cornellbigred.com)
On this edition of 18 Sports Flashback, we take a look back at the 1990 Cornell men’s lacrosse team. Cornell goalie Chayse Ierlan scored the first goal by a Cornell goalkeeper in more than 30 years this past Sunday in an NCAA Tournament first round win at home over Ohio State 15-8.
The last time a Cornell goalkeeper scored a goal was when Tim Shea did it against Dartmouth in a 20-8 Big Red win on April 21, 1990. The 1990 team included Corning native and current Maryland men’s lacrosse head coach John Tillman and Horseheads All-American Chad Snopek.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.
Comments / 0