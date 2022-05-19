18 Sports Flashback – 1990 Cornell men’s lacrosse

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back in time with another 18 Sports Flashback.

(Photos courtesy: cornellbigred.com)

On this edition of 18 Sports Flashback, we take a look back at the 1990 Cornell men’s lacrosse team. Cornell goalie Chayse Ierlan scored the first goal by a Cornell goalkeeper in more than 30 years this past Sunday in an NCAA Tournament first round win at home over Ohio State 15-8.

The last time a Cornell goalkeeper scored a goal was when Tim Shea did it against Dartmouth in a 20-8 Big Red win on April 21, 1990. The 1990 team included Corning native and current Maryland men’s lacrosse head coach John Tillman and Horseheads All-American Chad Snopek.

