Honolulu boy honored for quick thinking after mom suffers seizure
By KITV Web Staff
KITV.com
6 days ago
HONOLULU (KITV4) – This week is National Emergency Medical Services Week and today is EMS for Children's Day. And to emphasize the importance for children to know when to call 911, a heroic 10-year-old Honolulu boy shared how he helped come to his own mother’s...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is warning the public about a “puppy scam” that has been making the rounds. According to CrimeStoppers, the scammers are targeting people online on Facebook Marketplace or on Craigslist. The “seller” requests a deposit for the puppy in order to hold it for the buyer. After receiving the money, the scammer then ends all communication.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hospitals and imaging centers across Hawaii are being forced to ration vital medical scans and procedures. This comes after a General Electric plant in Shanghai, which produces a widely-used contrast dye, was put on lockdown. The dye is used for a variety of purposes, many of them with lifesaving implications.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The University of Hawaii will once again require students, faculty, and staff to wear masks when indoors. The requirement applies to all facilities in the UH system. The reinstatement of the masking policy is effective May 25. Officials say the move to return to indoor masking was...
The healthcare landscape is changing, and Kaiser Permanente Hawaii offers convenient ways to get care right at your fingertips. Dr. Errol Buntuyan from Kaiser Permanente Hawaii explained, “24/7 virtual care is care that’s accessible to our members when you get on KP.org, or if you use the app...it goes anywhere from emailing the doctor for an e-visit, to direct visit, or telephone visit with a virtual provider.” The convenience of the 24/7 virtual care is that anyone can use it at any time, as long as you have the app and internet access. “We’ve seen a whole bunch of different concerns...we’ve got mothers that maybe have a crying baby, or are just concerned and want to not really quite go to the ER because it's not an emergency, but have a question.”
HONOLULU (KITV4) Retired Maj. Gen. Arthur “Joe” Logan, has been selected as the next chief of the Honolulu Police Department. This comes after a nearly year-long search, with the Honolulu Police Commission choosing General Logan in a unanimous vote. The Honolulu Police Commission Chairwoman says it has been...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An early morning house fire in the Waialae Nui area has sparked increased conversation about vacant homes in residential neighborhoods. Ten units with the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to the two-alarm call around 4 a.m. on Monday. Flames torched the building, barely missing neighboring homes, just yards away.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu’s Summer Fun keiki day camp will institute an indoor masking requirement as a new surge of COVID-19 cases is hitting Hawaii. Children participating in the program will be required to wear a mask while indoors or when inside vehicles, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s Office announced. Masks will not be required outdoors.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii ranks 8th in the number of missing persons per capita. And due to that fact, the first-ever convention for Search and Rescue Teams from across Hawaii came together at Kualoa Ranch this weekend to enhance their skills. There are unique challenges to rescuing lost persons in...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Commission named Joe Logan as the person to lead the Honolulu Police Department (HPD). Logan vowed to improve transparency and media relations and started by holding a press conference on Monday afternoon. "I am in awe," said Logan standing in front of HPD's headquarters...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A wallet that has been missing for nearly two years was found by a family at Ko Olina Beach over the weekend. The wallet was covered in mold and ants, and the discoverer could tell it was sitting there for a long time. “It was there for...
HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- Due to the Red Hill water crisis, there has been concern over the future of local construction projects. In March, KITV4 reported some developers were halting projects after being told the Board of Water Supply couldn't guarantee the water they would need. But good news for...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu City Council committee voted Tuesday to approve the Honolulu rail's latest recovery plan, which aims to secure $744 million from the federal government. To procure the funds, the plan proposes to end the rail's track at the Civic Center Station in Kakaako, a little more...
HONOLULU (AP) — Three indicted former Honolulu officials will be tried by a jury on allegations they conspired to hide the source of public funds used to get a police chief to retire during a corruption investigation. Attorneys for the three requested a trial before a judge, but prosecutors...
WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A motorcyclist was killed after losing control and crashing on Kaukonahua Road near Wahiawa, Sunday afternoon. According to Honolulu Police crash investigators, the motorcyclist was heading westbound on Kaukonahua Road when he crossed into oncoming traffic in order to overtake another car. While overtaking the car,...
HONOLULU-- As Asian American & Pacific Islander heritage month entered its final week, visitors who ventured into the J.M. Long Gallery at the Bishop Museum caught a glimpse of tattoo traditions dating back 2 thousand years. The touring exhibit features photos taken in Honolulu as well as in Orange county,...
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) announced Moday the passing of former Board Chair Colette Machado. OHA says that Machado served the Molokai and Lanai communities for 24 years as a dedicated and committed trustee. In a statement from OHA's Board Chair Carmen "Hulu" Lindsey:. "She was...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Increasing the numbers of Native Hawaiians going into STEM related fields: science, technology, engineering and math. That is the goal of Project Hōkūlani. Project Hōkūlani is an educational research project funded by the U.S. Department of Education, Native Hawaiian Education Program Grant. The Project Hōkūlani...
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - Trade wind weather has worked its way back into the forecast for the Hawaiian islands. High pressure is generating those winds currently. A front far to the north could slacken winds into the moderate range late Monday. However, the general trend for windward and mauka showers overnight and daytime sunshine will continue.
Comments / 0