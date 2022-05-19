Honolulu boy honored for quick thinking after mom suffers seizure

The healthcare landscape is changing, and Kaiser Permanente Hawaii offers convenient ways to get care right at your fingertips. Dr. Errol Buntuyan from Kaiser Permanente Hawaii explained, “24/7 virtual care is care that’s accessible to our members when you get on KP.org, or if you use the app...it goes anywhere from emailing the doctor for an e-visit, to direct visit, or telephone visit with a virtual provider.” The convenience of the 24/7 virtual care is that anyone can use it at any time, as long as you have the app and internet access. “We’ve seen a whole bunch of different concerns...we’ve got mothers that maybe have a crying baby, or are just concerned and want to not really quite go to the ER because it's not an emergency, but have a question.”

HAWAII STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO