Webb City cruises to district title win over Carl Junction

The Webb City Cardinals and Carl Junction Bulldogs met up in Neosho Wednesday evening for the Class 5, District 7 title game.

Webb City would take the game in five innings after a 12-1 run rule over the Bulldogs.

The Cardinals won’t play until Saturday, May 28th in the Class 5 Quarterfinals.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.