ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

Webb City cruises to district title win over Carl Junction

By Max Preston
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eCaCK_0fj1vJHN00

The Webb City Cardinals and Carl Junction Bulldogs met up in Neosho Wednesday evening for the Class 5, District 7 title game.

Webb City would take the game in five innings after a 12-1 run rule over the Bulldogs.

The Cardinals won’t play until Saturday, May 28th in the Class 5 Quarterfinals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Four States Home Page

Twin Hills happy to be hosting NJCAA Golf Nationals

This week the NJCAA Golf National Championships is being hosted by Twin Hills Country Club. The top schools and players around the country have journeyed to Joplin to compete for the individual and team national titles. Joplin and Twin Hills are happy to be the hosts of the tournament as over 400 hotels have been […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Webb City, MO
Sports
City
Carl Junction, MO
Carl Junction, MO
Sports
Neosho, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Webb City, MO
City
Neosho, MO
Four States Home Page

As the 30th anniversary of the women’s disappearance approaches, investigations continue

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Three Springfield women went missing on June 7, 1992, and their disappearance has been a mystery that has stumped investigators ever since. However, as the 30th anniversary of their disappearance approaches, investigators with the Springfield Police Department continue working to find out what happened to Sherrill Levitt, Stacy McCall, and Suzanne (Suzie) […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Four States Home Page

Willard man charged with threatening to “shoot up a school;” text messages show he wanted to hurt Joel Osteen

WILLARD, Mo. — A Willard man is accused of threatening to shoot up a school, a church, and assassinate the pastor of a megachurch in Texas, according to court documents. Nathan Elleson is charged with two counts of first-degree terrorist threat and one count of second-degree harassment. The probable cause statement said on Wednesday, April […]
WILLARD, MO
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy