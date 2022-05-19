KQED food editor gives props to popular Richmond food cart

Two Mary’s Pizza Shacks have closed in Sonoma County as the company restructures ownership. The locations in downtown Santa Rosa and Sebastopol closed for good over the weekend. About 60 employees were let go, while managers were offered positions at other locations and hourly workers offered transfers or severance pay. The Press Democrat reports that Mary’s will move from a single central company to individual ownership of the restaurants by the extended family of founder Mary Fazio. A modernized logo, new decor and packaging will roll out over the next few weeks but the menu will remain unchanged except for seasonal items. With the closure, there are now 12 Mary’s locations throughout the North Bay with seven in Sonoma County.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO