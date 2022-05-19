ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KQED food editor gives props to popular Richmond food cart

The Richmond Standard
 6 days ago
A Richmond eatery recently got a shoutout from KQED food editor Luke Tsai. In a recent article, Tsai said he “stumbled upon Richmond’s Antojitos Guatemaltecos” at 653 23rd St. and enjoyed the Guatemalan rice tamale, which he’d...

Richmond, CA
Comments / 0

