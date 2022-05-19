ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Laramie firefighters respond to barn fire Wednesday morning

By Aaron Brown
wyomingnewsnow.tv
 6 days ago

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Release) - On May 18th, 2022, the City of Laramie Fire Department, Albany County Sherriff's Office, and Albany County Fire District #1 were dispatched to the report of a structure fire in the area of Fort...

www.wyomingnewsnow.tv

wyomingnewsnow.tv

CRMC holds helicopter crash training

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming winds can be dangerous for any aircraft, including helicopters. But what about essential, life-saving flights like Flight For Life?. The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center partnered with the Cheyenne Fire Rescue to hold a helicopter crash training on Tuesday. This training prepares first responders for the event of a helicopter crash on their helipad or around the hospital.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Law Enforcement Agencies Preparing For Massive Trump Rally

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Law enforcement agencies are planning for substantial staffing increases in Casper this weekend as Saturday’s outdoor rally featuring former President Donald Trump is expected to draw up to 20,000 attendees. Rebekah Ladd, public information officer for the Casper Police Department,...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Greater Cheyenne Greenway thanks spring clean-up volunteers

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Spring is here, and citizens of Cheyenne are volunteering to clean up our beloved Greater Cheyenne Greenway. The City appreciates the community’s continued support of the Greenway and its significant maintenance contributions. Both City staff and volunteers report seeing tremendous use of the greenway this year! Cheyenne’s parks and greenways serve as critical infrastructure for exercise, relaxation, stress management, and even chalk art projects. Volunteer efforts to keep our Greenway clean are greatly appreciated. Thanks, volunteers, we are so incredibly grateful to you!
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

92-Year-Old Record Falls in Cheyenne Amid Freezing Cold

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, this weekend was one for the record books, with many cities in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle setting record low temperatures. Rawlins, Torrington, Douglas, Sidney, and Alliance all set daily record lows Saturday, while Cheyenne and Laramie both came up one...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

2022 Jefferson Award Finalist Profile: Dean Welch

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Dean Welch has been serving military veterans in Casper and Wyoming for almost 20 years. Dean began his volunteer work almost immediately after returning home from serving in Kuwait with the National guard in 2005. Mr. Welch started his volunteer work with Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) but since that time he has donated hundreds of hours to other organizations as well.
CASPER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution Expands K9 Training Program

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) is expanding its canine training program (CTP) whereby it will now partner with International Hearing Dog, Inc. (IHDI). WMCI will now have two CTP programs assisting the needs of the community while simultaneously providing educational and rehabilitation opportunities to the inmates housed there.
capcity.news

Cheyenne PD requesting assistance in locating runaway teen last seen at Johnson JH

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department noted Friday via a Facebook post that it was seeking information on a runaway juvenile last seen earlier that afternoon. Summer Smith, 13, was last seen at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday leaving Johnson Junior High School on 1236 W. Allison Road, per the department’s post. Smith is described as being 5-foot-2 and 97 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Four Charged In Casper Fentanyl Distribution Conspiracy

An investigation conducted by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, with the help of the Casper Police Department, has led to four being charged in connection to a fentanyl distribution ring that was involved in at least one non-fatal overdose, possibly another non-fatal overdose and possibly a fatal overdose. According...
CASPER, WY
99.9 The Point

A Black Bear Was Spotted IN Lake Loveland

'Tis the season. The bears have awakened from their winter slumber and are anxious to stretch their legs and eat. Although, when they see the potential snow this weekend, they may just go back to their dens and sleep for a few more days at least. Just look at this...
LOVELAND, CO
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cowboystatedaily.com

Don Day: “This Ain’t The Last Snowstorm This Season In Wyoming”

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A snowstorm and cold front expected to hit southeastern Wyoming this weekend probably will not be the final blast of wintry weather for the season, according to Cowboy State Daily Meteorologist Don Day. Day said Memorial Day weekend would have to...
WYOMING STATE
k2radio.com

Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Identifying Woman

Cheyenne police say the woman has been identified. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman pictured above. The department said in a Facebook post early Wednesday morning that they're trying to identify her "in reference to a welfare check." Anyone who recognizes the woman or...
CHEYENNE, WY
9NEWS

2 children reported missing in Colorado

THORNTON, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to be on the lookout for two children who they say were taken by their father "in violation of current court orders." Investigators said the two children, Elizabeth "Ellie" Rensch and Gabriel Rensch Jr., were last seen...
THORNTON, CO
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Central Golf Head Coach Mike Lepore retires

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CHEYENNE CENTRAL RELEASE) - Coach Mike Lepore has retired as the Central High School Golf Coach after 34 seasons. Coach Lepore’s teams won 11 state championships, and 12 conference titles and he coached 12 individual state champions. In 2004-2007 Central was the first golf program to win 4 consecutive state championships.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Prep Team of the Week: Central Girls Track & Field

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Cheyenne Central Girls Track & Field team was the lone Capital City squad to bring home a state championship this past weekend. Central racked up 112 team points and did it with their depth. Distance runner Sydney Morrell was the lone Lady Indian to take first place at an event (3200 meter). Central had 15 total top-5 finishes and picked up points from 23 different athletes/relay teams.
CHEYENNE, WY

